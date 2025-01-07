The latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) – details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of November.

The co-ops within the Milk Price Tracker are ranked from highest to lowest price for base milk price only.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices shown in the table below are calculated using the widely accepted milk pricing system.

The conversion factor used is 1.03, meaning 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

It is Agriland and ICMSA policy not to include support payments, bonuses or additional payments in the calculation of the base milk price.

Milk Price Tracker

Base milk price has seen an increase in the month of November for all but one co-operative, which means that November wasn’t only a success for grazing conditions and milk production, but also for milk price.

Lisavaird sits right at the top of the table with a base price of 51.26c/L, which was an increase of 1.05c/L from October base milk price.

All of the west Cork co-ops maintain their top spot on the milk price tracker for October, as Lisavaird and Drinagh increased its base milk price by 1.05c/L.

Bandon and Barryroe sit third and fourth in the table and increased their milk price by 1.01c/L and 1.04c/L respectively.

Boherbue Co-operative had the biggest base price increase. Its price increased by 1.25c/L to a base price of 50.35c/L, which saw it jump above Lakeland Dairies in the Milk Price Tracker.

Lakeland Dairies was the only cooperative to not increase its base price in November, which saw it drop a couple of places in the table with a base price of 49.10c/L.

North Cork Co-operative Creamery dropped down two places in the table, which leaves it second last in the table with a base price of 48.64c/L.

The milk prices in the table are those quoted by co-ops for the month of November (2024).

Tipperary Co-op remains at the bottom of the table but showed signs of improvement in November, as it increased its base price by 1.00c/L.

November bonuses and penalties

Further details of bonuses and penalties for the Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.

With regard to the Milk Price Tracker above, please see the following explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk).

Unconditional bonuses

Arrabawn pays a 1.193c/L (excl. VAT) input support payment of which applies to all milk volumes supplied during November.

Tipperary pays a 3c/L (excl. VAT) unconditioned winter bonus for November milk.

Conditional bonuses