The Sizzler Select Sale of 16 deep pedigreed heifers took place online on Taaffe Auctions (MartEye) from Friday, December 27 to Monday, December 30.

The majority of the heifers offered for sale were born from embryos purchased by the Sizzler Syndicate (Andrew Kennedy, Mark Henry, David Simpson and Rory Timlin) from top herds in North America and Italy.

The heifers selling were generally three to six-months-old and the sale created great international interest, with buyer registrations from all over the UK and Ireland together with registrations from as far away as Spain and the Netherlands.

Sizzler Select sale

Topping the sale at 31,000gns was the September 2024-born Sizzler Drop It Likes It’s Hot ET which was sired by Kings-Ransom Dropbox.

Her dam is Miss Tatoo Fern ET (VG89-2YR-USA) winner of the Milking Yearling Class at World Dairy Expo in Madison and at The Royal Winter Fair in Toronto, and subsequently nominated All-American & All-Canadian.

Her dam is the world famous Oakfield Solom Footloose ET (EX97-3E-USA) who won Champion at World Dairy Expo 2022.

Further back in her incredible pedigree, her fourthdam is Harvue Roy Frosty (EX97-3E-USA) who herself was Champion World Dairy Expo 2009 and 2010.

The top prized calf “It’s Hot” is the only FERN daughter outside of North America, making her an incredibly unique and prized asset.

Following spirited bidding the buyer of this lot was SBG Partners consisting of the well-known herds, Slatabogie (Alan and Leanne Paul); Boghill (Morrell McCollum) and Glamour (David McAfee).

These three herds have an outstanding record in selecting and developing elite genetics with great success which can leave us looking forward to SBG developing “It’s Hot” and charting her future.

Lot 2 sold for the second top price as Sizzler Rompen Rouge Red made 17,000gns, a July 2024-born daughter of Trent-Way-JS Rompen-Red is believed to be the first ever red and white member of the famous “Have Not” family to sell at auction. Lot 2, Sizzler Rompen Rouge Red. Source: Taafe Auctions

Her dam is Duckett Ranger 1132 ET (VG-2YR-USA) a 3Star OH Ranger, daughter of the famous S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784 ET (EX96-4E-USA), who sold at auction for $1,925 million dollars in 2022.

Rouge-Red was purchased by the Hynes family’s Rahard herd in Co. Cork.

The third high seller at 8,500gns was Lot 10, Sizzler Daisys Alligator ET who was purchased by a syndicate of top Scottish herds Boclair, Grayridge and Overside.

This September 2024- born daughter of Stantons Alligator is out of Duckett Lambda Daisy ET (VG87-2YR-USA) a Lambda daughter of the famous S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784 ET (EX96-4E-USA). Lot 10, Sizzler Daisys Alligator ET. Source: Taafe Auctions

The sale concluded with 15 of the 16 lots forward selling to buyers throughout Northern Ireland plus buyers from England, Scotland and Ireland.

The Sizzler Select sale averaged an incredible 8,393.33gns (£8,813.00).

Upcoming dispersal sale

A purebred not registered (PBNR) milking herd dispersal sale of 110 head of cattle will take place this Wednesday, January 15 at 12 noon at Carnaross Mart, Kells, Co. Meath.

Taafe Auctions in conjunction with Carnaross Mart will be selling the stock for Tom Breheny of Loughrea.

The dispersal sale will include the entire PBNR Milking Herd of 80 cows and the entire group of 28 springing heifers.

The herd averaged 5,756kg of milk last year with 4.10% fat and 3.66% protein, while achieving a low somatic cell count (SCC) throughout the lactation.

Cows will start calving in late January and are in-calf to easy calving Belgian Blue, Hereford and Aberdeen Angus artificasl insemination (AI) bulls. A look at a few cows from the PBNR milking herd. Source: Taafe Auctions

Springing heifers start calving from February 1 and in-calf to Aberdeen Angus.

Cows are sired by top AI dairy bulls that are British Friesian and have a high economic breeding index (EBI), with cows selling having an EBI of above €289.

Cows sell with very impressive body condition scores and are TB export-tested, and the herd has enjoyed a long TB-free history.