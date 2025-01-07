Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a new collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), which will see the launch of the ‘TB Awareness Series’.

As a farmer, the health of your herd is paramount, not only for the welfare of your animals, but also for the sustainability of your farming enterprise.

Bovine tuberculosis (TB) poses a significant threat and understanding how to mitigate the risks is essential. TB has been steadily increasing since 2018 and highlights the urgent need for action.

In this upcoming series of articles, Agriland and DAFM will provide insights and practical strategies to help you protect your herd from TB.

Over the next four weeks, we will offer guidance on how to manage and reduce the risks of TB on your farm. This new series aims to educate farmers across the country on growing concerns around TB.

We will explore effective methods to reduce the risks of TB residual infections, minimise cattle-to-cattle transmissions through innovations in Whole Genome Sequencing, and discuss the importance of breeding for resistance to TB.

Control and management of TB is a challenge, but if we work together, we can make progress.

TB Awareness Series

The series will consist of the following topics: Reducing the risk of TB residual infection; TB cattle to cattle transmission; Breeding for resistance, and reducing the risk of bovine TB on your farm.

Stay tuned to Agriland over the course of the next four weeks for more on the TB Awareness Series.