Several on-farm events planned for Co. Cork this week as part of CalfCare 2025 have been postponed due to the ongoing wintry weather.

CalfCare is a collaborative roadshow hosted by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Teagasc’s DairyBeef 500 campaign, promoting calf health and good calf rearing practices.

With the support of Volac Milk Replacer Ireland, along with the co-ops and meat processors in each host region, CalfCare will champion best practice husbandry and management practices and how to deliver best calf performance.

CalfCare

Due to the freezing conditions in Cork, organisers have confirmed that yesterday’s (Monday, January 6) postponed event due to be held at the farm of Richard, Una and Joseph Forbes (Belrose, Enniskeane; Eircode: P47 XD40) will now take place at 11:00a.m on Tuesday, January 28.

Today’s event (January 7) on the farm of Vivian and Evan Buttimer (Ford Farm, Crohane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty; Eircode: P85 A726) will now be held at 11:00a.m on Monday, January 20.

Wednesday’s event (January 8), due to be hosted by farmer John O’Connor (Coolageela, Kanturk; Eircode: P51 NX70) will be held at a later date which has yet to be confirmed.

While Thursday’s scheduled event on the farm of Brian Buckley at Pluckanes, Donoughmore, will not proceed.

Organisers noted that the other Cork-based AHI/Teagasc CalfCare event, on the farm of Karl O’Shea (Angram, Drimoleague; Eircode: P47 RD42), remains scheduled for Friday, January 17 at 11:00am.

The event scheduled for today on Andrew McMenimen’s farm in Castlefinn, Co. Donegal is still running as planned.

Weather

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country will remain in place until 12:00p.m today.

The wintry showers will bring further accumulation of snow leading to some hazardous travelling conditions; poor visibility and travel disruption.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland will be valid until 6:00a.m on Friday (January 10).

The national forecaster said that the coming nights will be very cold with widespread frost, ice and lying snow. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the day.



The wintry weather will lead to hazardous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, along with travel disruption.