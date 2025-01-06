John Deere have issued an urgent recall notice affecting over 40,000 of its zero-turn mowers that are powered by Kawasaki engines.

The mower in question is the John Deere ZTrak Zero Turn Mower and covers the models Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R – all powered by Kawasaki engines.

The recall notice was issued on Thursday, January 2, with owners being strongly advised not to use the machines until they have been repaired, free of charge, by John Deere appointed agents.

Fire hazard causes recall

The problem revolves around the voltage regulator attached to the engine which can fail, causing overheating in use or even in storage. The mowers concerned are built by Kawasaki for John Deere

So far, John Deere has been notified of five fires and 26 other incidents involving melting and/or smoking of the component.

Although bearing the John Deere livery and sold through the John Deere dealership network the mowers are made by the Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp of Missouri.

Right to repair recall

Earlier this year and in a quite separate development concerning recalls, John Deere found itself obliged to recall owners equipment manuals in America after the company discovered that the following statement was missing from them.

“A repair shop or person of the owner’s choosing may maintain, replace or repair emission control devices and systems with original or equivalent replacement parts.

“However, warranty, recall and all other services paid for by John Deere must be performed at an authorized John Deere service centre,” a spokesperson for the company said. John Deere is once again under the spotlight when it comes to right to repair

This statement goes to ensure that the company is in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulation that the repair of emissions control components can be undertaken by anyone, not just authorised dealers.

Groups pressing for right to repair suggest that the original omission once more illustrates Deere’s lack of enthusiasm for the ideal and it is having to be dragged to it rather than whole heartedly embracing the concept.