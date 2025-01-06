A Co. Donegal-based credit union has issued a notice warning its members of the increasing risk of fraud.

Lifford Credit Union took to social media to alert its members of what it says is a ‘rising threat’, with the credit union claiming that an Irish criminal gang is targeting credit union members.

The credit union said these criminals are calling its members and requesting debit card details, personal security information, and one-time codes.

They then use this information to set up Apple Pay or Google Pay, and make fraudulent transactions, according to Lifford Credit Union.

The credit union is reminding its members never to share financial details, passwords, one-time codes, or personal information with anyone who contacts them unexpectedly.

The credit union is also advising members to stay vigilant and protect their financial security. Credit union members who suspect suspicious activity are advised to contact the credit union immediately.

It warned that scammers may try to target people by phone and trick them into revealing personal, financial or security information, or into making a financial transfer with them.

A scammer can phone pretending to be from a bank, credit union, the Gardaí, or a service provider such as a telephone company or internet provider. The number they are apparently calling from may even be the legitimate number of who they claim to be.

The scammers try to trick the victim of the scam into believing they are a legitimate representative of that organisation, and claim that it is in the victim’s interest to provide the information they ask for.

The fraudsters may try to extract information such as debit card details, PIN number, online banking details, passwords, or personal details such as name, address and date of birth.

In similar news, Gardaí warned the public last month to be “extra vigilant” about high levels of text messaging scams that can often appear within a genuine message thread.

An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, has been recently contacted by numerous banks and financial institutions who are experiencing “very high levels” of ‘smishing’ (text message) fraud.

While people may be familiar with fraudulent links within text messages, there seems to be an increased number of fraudsters issuing phone numbers for customers to ring.

In the text, they are mentioning that this will resolve an alleged issue with the customer’s bank account.