For the first time, Borderway UK Dairy Expo will showcase not only the finest of dairy cattle, but also a new generation of the UK’s top judging talent.

A panel of eight young leading lights of the dairy industry have accepted the challenge to judge the very best of the UK’s most valuable dairy cattle at Borderway UK Dairy Expo in Carlisle on Friday and Saturday, March 14 and 15, 2025.

In 2012, Borderway UK Dairy Expo organisers, Harrison & Hetherington, created this dairy showcase primarily to highlight cattle and breeders.

With representatives from across the UK and Ireland, the 2025 event will be a platform for each judge to demonstrate their knowledge, skill, and ability to choose the winners from a line-up of outstanding animals.

Judging at UK Dairy Expo

Co. Antrim’s John McLean will judge the Dairy Shorthorns, and Andrew Kennedy will judge the Jerseys, with Peter Drummond travelling from Co. Down to judge the Ayrshires.

The other judges include, former Dairy Expo Champion Handler Will Horsley to judge the Showmanship classes; Cheshire’s Tom Lomas will take on the Holsteins; Andrea Debenham from Suffolk, will judge the British Friesian classes; The Red & Whites will come under James Doherty of Shrewsbury’s expert eye, and Daniel Weaver of Astonpool Holsteins will make the decisions in the Brown Swiss classes.

Harrison & Hetherington dairy sales manager and Dairy Expo organiser Glyn Lucas said this year’s panel of judges represents the future stars of the UK’s dairy industry.

“This is the first time we have called exclusively on homegrown talent to judge at Dairy Expo, and they are the best in the business,” he said.

“At least four of our judges have exhibited at every Expo since we began in 2012, and over the past 12 years they have collectively either owned or prepared 62 class winners at UK Dairy Expo including 18 Grand Champions, six Junior Champions and three Supreme Champions.”

NI farmers

Dairy Shorthorn judge John McLean has been involved in showing dairy cattle from a young age, winning many championships under the Priestland prefix, and Grand Champion on three occasions at UK Dairy Expo.

John McLean

His growing credentials as a judge include the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) All-Ireland Calf Show and the Dairy Shorthorn National Calf Show.

Jersey judge Andrew Kennedy has won many prizes in stock judging and showmanship, including the All-Britain Calf Show. Andrew Kennedy. Image source: Georgia Greenan

He has represented Holstein UK at the European Young Breeders School in Belgium, and won the International Clipping Competition in Cremona.

Ayrshires judge Peter Drummond is a former Hugh Stevenson Trophy winner for Young Member of the year in the Ayrshire Breed, and has judged numerous shows across the UK and Ireland, and his growing international duties include judging the Finnish National Winter Show. Peter Drummond

Glynn Lucas concluded: “These young dairy farmers and breeders are taking the industry forward in breeding and genetics, in best practice and production, and every one of them is well on the way to establishing a reputation for judging at a national and often international level.

“We are incredibly lucky to be able to welcome them back to Dairy Expo this year and as the UK’s leading dairy show we are very excited to give these young people the responsibility and opportunity to judge on the biggest stage.”