The government in the US has awarded $306 million (€296 million) as part of its response to H5N1 avian influenza (bird flu).

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said that the funding is aimed at monitoring and preparedness measures for the disease.

The HHS said that, while the risk of avian influenza to the general public remains low, both that department and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) continue to collaborate with federal, state, local, and industry stakeholders to “protect human health, animal health, and food safety”.

“While the risk to humans remains low, we are always preparing for any possible scenario that could arise,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

“These investments are critical to continuing our disease surveillance, laboratory testing, and monitoring efforts alongside our partners at USDA.

“Preparedness is the key to keeping Americans healthy and our country safe. We will continue to ensure our response is strong, well equipped, and ready for whatever is needed,” Becerra added.

The new funding will be spread across three government agencies, namely: the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and the National Institutes for Health (NIH).

The ASPR will receive the majority of the funding, with $183 million, which will be aimed at regional, state and local preparedness programs.

That funding will be spread across:

Hospital preparedness program;

National emerging special pathogens training and education center;

Regional emerging special pathogen treatment centers;

Special pathogen treatment centers;

National disaster medical system.

The CDC will award approximately $111 million in funding for additional enhancements to the US’ ability to monitor H5N1 at the local, state and national levels.

$103 million of that will go towards monitoring of individuals exposed to infected animals, testing, and outreach to high-risk populations such as livestock workers; while $8 million will be put towards the manufacture, storage, and distribution of additional influenza diagnostic test kits.

Finally, the NIH will award $11 million for influenza research and response contracts.

Bird flu in US

In December, the first US case of severe illness in a human due to the H5N1 strain of avian influenza (bird flu) was confirmed by the CDC.

The agency said that a patient had been hospitalised with a severe case of infection in the state of Louisiana.

It was determined that the patient had exposure to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks.

This was also the first case of H5N1 bird flu in the US that had been linked to exposure to a backyard flock.

Since April 2024, there have been over 60 reported human cases of H5N1 bird flu reported in the US.