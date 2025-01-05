An estimated 59,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power this evening (Sunday, January 5) because of “ongoing disruptive weather”.

Currently the most impacted counties include Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.

According to ESB Networks its crews and partner contractors have been deployed since early morning “to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply in challenging conditions”.

“All ESB Networks teams are mobilised and are continuing to restore power where it is safe to do so,” it stated.

However it warned that “further power outages can be expected”.

According to Uisce Éireann several thousand premises across the country also have no access to water and it has appealed to people to conserve water and not to leave taps running.

It has also asked households, businesses and farmers to “check for leaks and turn off water to outside pipes or unoccupied premises”.

Weather warning

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met earlier today, (Sunday, January 5) to discuss the “ongoing disruptive weather”.

It has highlighted that the next few days will bring “a strengthening of the wind, with a mix of further showers of hail, sleet and snow countrywide, coupled with low day time and night time temperatures”.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice weather warning, issued by Met Éireann, for the entire country, has been extended until Thursday (January, 9).

Separately An Garda Síochána is also reminding all users “to take extra care on roads” even where roads are gritted.

It detailed on social media that weather and road conditions in particular in Charleville, Mallow and Kanturk were “extremely poor”.

“Driving conditions are hazardous with many roads impassable and there are a number of cars already abandoned.

“Gardaí would strongly advise members of the public not travel on roads in these areas,” it stated.

Marts

A number of marts have been forced to cancel sales tomorrow (Monday, January 6) because of the “ongoing disruptive weather”.

Among the marts who are planning to reschedule sales, originally listed for tomorrow, include Leinster Marts, Carlow who said the sale was cancelled “due to the adverse weather conditions, while Kilkenny Co-op Livestock Mart also said its sheep sale cancelled would be cancelled tomorrow.

“Due to the severe weather conditions and the safety of both staff and customers Kilkenny Mart will be closed tomorrow Monday January, 6.

“We will continue to keep an eye on the weather situation for further decisions on future sales this week,” the mart said on social media.

Meanwhile Cork Co-Op marts also confirmed that there would be no sales tomorrow.

“Due to the severe weather conditions and in the interest of safety of our staff and customers, we have cancelled our sales at Bandon, Corrin and Dungarvan tomorrow Monday January, 6.

“A decision on Tuesday’s sales will be made tomorrow,” it posted on social media.

Tullamore Mart’s weanling sale is cancelled tomorrow because of current weather conditions, while Killmallock Mart is also cancelled and Kenmare Mart has cancelled its sheep sale.

Separately Animal Health Ireland has confirmed that “due to current weather conditions and in the interest of health and safety” it has decided to cancel tomorrow’s CalfCare event with Teagasc, which was to be held in Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford.