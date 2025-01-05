The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged all road users to exercise “extreme caution” as hazardous weather conditions continue to impact road safety nationwide.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice weather warning, issued by Met Éireann, for the entire country, has been extended until Thursday (January, 9).

But the RSA has warned that even after weather warnings are lifted or lowered, roads in many areas will remain treacherous for days due because of a “dangerous combination of rain, sleet, snow, ice, and extremely low temperatures”.

“These conditions pose significant challenges to mitigation efforts such as sanding and gritting, requiring extra vigilance and care from all road users,” the authority said.

It has “strong advised” people against unnecessary travel particularly in relation to what it described a “trips for snow tourism”.

“Staying off the road network unless absolutely essential and/or using safer modes of travel not only reduces your risk and the strain on emergency services but also helps keep roads clear for essential travel,” the RSA said.

It has advised motorists to:

Clear windows and mirrors before they set out and carry a screen scraper and de-icer;

De-mist the inside of windows thoroughly;

Manoeuvre gently, slow down and leave extra distance between the vehicle in front;

Use dipped headlights when visibility is reduced and fog lights if visibility drops below 100 metres;

Avoid harsh braking, steering and acceleration;

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin;

Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends;

Watch out for black ice especially in sheltered or shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls;

If in a slid motorists are urged not not to panic or jam on brakes and steer gently into slide.

The RSA has also advised pedestrians that If a journey cannot be avoided to be “extremely careful as frost, ice and snow will make walking on footpaths very dangerous”.

“Avoid walking in the streets at all costs if possible.

“Remember, cars and trucks slip and slide, too, if it’s an emergency, and you can’t avoid the street, wear bright or reflective clothing,” the authority stated.

It has also urged motorcyclists, E-scooters and people cycling to cancel their journeys “if it is not essential or take alternative transport”.

According to the RSA visibility is reduced in snowy conditions.

“For e-scooters and those cycling, wear a Sam Browne Bandoleer belt or high visibility vest and ensure the lights are working correctly – appropriate front and rear lights.

“Motorcyclists should avoid wearing a dark visor in any bad light conditions,” it added.