With the new year in full swing, a lot of us will spend time this weekend doing the dreaded task of removing all the festive decorations, including the Christmas tree.

Or maybe you are a traditionalist, and will be waiting until the official end of Christmas on Monday, January 6 (Nollaig na mBan). Either way, the holiday season has unfortunately come to an end.

Where available, the recommendation from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) is to avail of local authorities when disposing of trees.

Many local authorities accept Christmas trees for recycling for free, and the trees are generally shredded for use as compost or wood chips. The most convenient centre can be found on local authority websites, but here are some location examples:

Donegal (with centres accepting trees until January 25):

Cardonagh Recycling Centre;

Buncrana: Nailors Row Car Park;

Dungloe Recycling Centre;

Bundoran: Sea Front Car Park.

Meath (any specific dates listed):

Navan Trim and Kells recycling centres;

Thornton’s Dunboyne Recycling Centres;

Meath County Council Depot Duleek (between office hours);

Pillo Hotel Ashbourne (for one week only starting January 6).

Wexford:

Enniscorthy Household Recycling Centre;

Gorey Household Recycling Centre;

New Ross Household Recycling Centre;

Holmestown Household Recycling Centre.

Cork (with centres accepting trees until January 31 between 8:00a.m and 5:00p.m):

Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough;

Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig;

Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher;

Tramore Valley Park, South Link Road.

Clare (with centres accepting trees until January 25):

Central Waste Management Facility, Ballyduff Beg, Inagh;

Lisdeen Recycling Centre and Transfer Station, Kilkee;

Scariff Recycling Centre and Transfer Station;

Gardening Section, Gort Road, Ennis.

Aside from the Christmas tree, if gift wrapping paper is still building up from the Christmas period, Local Government Ireland has also issued some advice on the best way to dispose of it.

If gifts were wrapped in non-metallic wrapping paper then the paper can be easily recycled, once it is clean and dry, and any sellotape has been removed.

If the wrapping paper is shiny or metallic then it is generally a composite material and can not easily be recycled, and must be replaced in the waste bin.