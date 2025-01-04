It was a wet and miserable afternoon on New Year’s Eve, hardly the best weather for a tractor run, and expectations of a good turnout at the Kilkenny Light up the Night tractor event to be held at Ballyragget were not the greatest.

Thankfully, the pessimism was misplaced and 140 tractors turned up to take part in the run, which set off as darkness descended and the tractor lights shone bright as they passed through the town at the start of the trip. (L-r:) Mason Neale, Nathan Roe, Theo Neale and Alan Willoughby

The timing was no accident, for the the actual purpose of the run was to highlight the hope and help available for those that may find themselves so lost in the depths of despair that may be contemplating the removal of themselves from a dark situation.

Ballyragget group

Organising the run, is a small group from around Co. Kilkenny who, at some point, have been touched by the suicide of friends or relatives and are determined to bring relief to those similarly affected and aid to those suffering depression

Heading them is Freddie Farrell who kick started the runs back in 2016, and except for a two-year Covid-19-enforced break, they have been going ever since, with over €70,000 raised to date.

This money is distributed to charities that not only offer counselling and support to people who seek their help in darker days, but also to the families bereaved by the suicide of a child or sibling. Freddie Farrell leads the group highlighting mental health issues and the help available

However, Farrell emphasises that raising money is not the primary aim, it is the drawing of attention to the aid which is available and a tractor run in the dark, with all lights blazing is symbolic of what the group is trying to achieve.

Wide variety on show

A notable feature of the 2024 run, was the range of machines participating.

There is no distinction between vintage, classic or contemporary tractors on these runs although older and slower machines were absent, not least due to the lack of weather protection.

There were, however, a good scattering of classics of interest to the tractor enthusiast not least of which was an 82hp Marshall 802 from 1983. This had been brought along by Gavin Conner who confessed that there another two Marshalls at home. Gavin Conner brought along one of the family treasures in the shape of a Marshall 802

The Leyland/Marshall story is one that typifies the fall of the British motor industry, yet not all the tractor manufacturers of the era was could survive, there was just not the market for them, so the marque became an easy casualty of the times.

Yet they were not bad tractors in themselves, they just got overtaken by other brands due to a lack of investment by the state owned British Leyland, and they have stood the test of time as this example showed.

Fendt fancy

Another treat was a Fendt Farmer 311LS. These tractors came with a six pot MWM engine and 100hp. Built between 1984 and 1993 there were, in the 1990s, three different 300 series model lines at one point.

Confusing the punter is one of Fendt’s more endearing traits. A long wheelbase allows room for a six cylinder engine block in the 300 Farmer series

John Deere’s are always popular and there were plenty of fine examples to admire at Ballyragget. One such was a 3140, which was obviously well looked after and cared for.

Built between 1979 and1986 these tractors are now revered as the epitome of Deere’s styling and engineering of the time. The John Deere 3140 was a big and impressive tractor which always appeared to promise more than the 97hp it delivered

The 4WD machines had a mechanical link to the front axle, rather than the disappointing hydraulic front wheel assist, and this transformed them into a much more suitable machine for Europe.

The disappearing Zetor

Despite their huge popularity in Ireland at one time, Zetors are not as commonly seen on tractor runs and at vintage events as they once were. There appeared to be just the one at Ballyragget, a Crystal 8011 The Zetor Crystal can be truly thought of as a gamechanger, but they are becoming less often seen at events

These were the bread and butter tractor for many farmers and contractors and although quite how big its contribution to Irish farming was is uncertain, it was definitely significant and should not be downplayed or hidden under the bed.

The Crystal 8011 produced 80hp back in 1968 when it was launched, it had 4WD as a factory option and 38,000 were built over its 19-year life span, it is a machine that should be up there with others that are recognised as being milestones in tractor history, if not, then above many of them.

No shame in seeking support

Although the objective of the run was to spread the word that help is available for those who may be suffering stress and depression there was plenty of good cheer about as well with many tractors decorated in a Christmas theme.

While a good number carried decorative lights a few went further and one of the cheeriest involved a brightly lit snowman on the front frame of a Ford 6810, The cheer of Christmas was suitably expressed by the decoration on this Ford 6810

Farrell was keen to promote the run as demonstrating that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, for help and support is available and there is no shame in seeking it.

The bright happy snowman seemed to embody the spirit of the event and put a smile on everybody’s lips as it it headed out and around the town square of Ballyragget.

The tractor run at Ballyragget was just one half of the whole event. Over in Kilkenny city there was a corresponding truck run which attracted 115 lorries, Freddie and his team were delighted with how it all went off and extend their gratitude and appreciation to everyone involved.