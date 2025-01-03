New Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) measures introduced by Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs are “crucial” to support the local livestock industry to eradicate the disease, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

Glenn Cuddy, president of the UFU, said today (Friday, January 3) that the farm organisation welcomes the new BVD measures that are set to be rolled out next month.

“To date, we have already made huge gains but these measures will enable us to continue this positive work to achieve our end goal, benefiting family farms, improving animal health and welfare and our local environment.

“Swift identification and removal of persistently infected (PI) cattle is key to eradicating BVD and it is positive to see this being reflected within the legislation.

“The new measures announced by the minister will help us to quickly remove infected animals, reducing the risk of further transmission,” Cuddy added.

BVD measures

The new BVD measures coming into force in Northern Ireland from February 1, 2025 include:

Herd level movement restrictions will be applied to herds containing animals that have a positive or inconclusive BVD test result on a phased approach with grace periods being available for the first 12 months;

From June 1, 2025, movement restrictions will also be applied to herds with animals of unknown BVD status. This will be introduced in 3 stages, with the threshold number of unknown status animals reducing over a 16-month period;

Cattle born before March 1, 2016, will also now need to be tested for BVD if they do not have a negative or indirect negative BVD status;

From February 1, 2026, additional movement restrictions will be placed on all breeding age females within herds containing animals that test positive for BVD.

The UFU is encouraging all livestock farmers in Northern Ireland to make themselves aware of the new BVD measures.

“It’s important that we all support the implementation of these changes to eradicate BVD locally and as quickly as possible,” Cuddy said.