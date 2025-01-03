Dairygold Co-Op today (Friday, January 3) confirmed that Pat Clancy has been elected as its new chair.

Clancy, who is from Ballyporeen has been a member of the southern co-op’s board since 2018.

He was also previously vice chair from October 2020 to December 2022 and was also a member of Dairygold’s general committee since 2008 and the regional committee since 2005.

His late father Pat was the last vice chair of Mitchelstown Co-Op and he also served on the board of Dairygold.

New chair

Clancy said he was “honoured” to have been elected as chair of the co-op.

“Dairygold is a strong, well-invested and globally competitive business and an outstanding co-operative with a true commitment to its member shareholders.

“I am grateful to the board for the confidence and trust they have shown in me today and to the members who have supported me over many years,” he added.

Clancy also paid tribute to his predecessor Seán O’Brien, who he said had provided “great leadership, commitment, energy and vision throughout his term”.

He said in particular Seán O’Brien had an “unwavering dedication to the retention of the nitrates derogation and the advancement of the society”.

Clancy added: “It is an exciting time to take on the role, as the Industry faces many opportunities and challenges, from which we must maximise the sustainable returns for all stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the board, the chief executive Michael Harte, the staff and all members to contribute to Dairygold’s continued success”.

The new chair of Dairygold is also a vice chair and director of the Munster Bovine Group and a director and former chair of the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC).

He also currently serves on the dairy subsidiary board of Bord Bia.

Dairygold

According to Dairygold the position of vice-chair “will be filled at the next meeting of the Dairygold board”.

Last month co-op members voted by a “significant majority” to adopt a number of rule amendments proposed by the society at a Special General Meeting (SGM).

This means that the board of Dairygold will be allowed to “determine policy around the areas where milk can be supplied from” following a vote by co-op members.

This includes changes to milk supply provisions, which will remove “outdated milk quota language” from the rule book, and allow the board “to determine policy around the areas where milk can be supplied from”.