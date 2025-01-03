Road users have been advised to be aware of “hazardous conditions” with low temperatures and ice warnings now in place.

Both the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána today (Friday, January 3) appealed to all road users to ” exercise caution” particularly on untreated surfaces.

The RSA has cautioned that “it takes longer to stop in snow and icy conditions” and to watch out for black ice especially in sheltered or shaded areas on roads, under trees and adjacent to high walls.

It has stressed that a driver’s only contact with the road surface is their tyres.

“It’s vital that they are up to the task in icy and snowy conditions. Check tyres, including the spare wheel, and replace them if the tread depth falls below 3mm.

“Check that tyres are inflated to the correct tyre pressure,” it added.

Met Éireann has also warned that there will be “very difficult travelling conditions” particularly in light of the Status Orange warning for snow and ice which will come into effect from 5:00p.m tomorrow (Saturday, January 4) and remain in place until 5:00p.m Sunday (January 5).

Road conditions

According to An Garda Síochána “winter sun glare” can also be a significant issue for road users at this time.

It has warned motorists to keep the inside and outside of their windscreen clean and to keep their windscreen washer fluid topped up.

Check your wipers are in working order, use your sun visor and “leave extra space between your car and others in the event of having to make a sudden stop,” gardaí also recommended.

One of the key messages from the RSA and gardaí to motorists is to “slow down” in snowy and icy conditions and to be very aware that overall visibility may be reduced.

“Slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.

“Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends,” the RSA advised road users.

It also said that road users should have “dipped headlights” on at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure they are seen.