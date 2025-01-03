Met Éireann has warned that significant snowfall accumulations will be expected in counties: Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, as a Status Orange warning has been issued.

The Status Orange warning for snow and ice will come into effect from 5:00p.m tomorrow (Saturday, January 4) and remain in place until 5:00p.m Sunday (January 5).

Impacts will include very poor travelling conditions and poor visibility, along with travel disruption and likely delays for public transport. The national forecaster has also warned of difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

Counties Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry are currently in a Status Yellow ice warning until 10:00a.m on Saturday, with warning for difficult travelling conditions in place.

Counties Cork and Kerry will enter a Status Yellow warning for rain and snow from tomorrow at 1:00p.m, with the warning remaining in place until Sunday at 5:00p.m. During this time, there will be heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow.

All of Leinster and Connacht, along with counties: Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford will enter into a Status Yellow snow-ice warning from 5:00p.m Saturday until 5:00p.m Sunday.

Falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations are expected, with hazardous travelling conditions. Image source: X, Met Éireann

A weather advisory from Met Éireann for all of Ireland remains in place for the weekend, with a warning of likely “significant accumulations of snow”.

A spell of rain will spread northwards over Ireland during the course of Saturday, turning to sleet and snow in some areas. Rain, sleet and snow will continue for a time on Sunday before clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

An area of low pressure is likely to track eastwards close to or over southern parts of the country on Saturday night, bringing widespread heavy falls of rain, sleet and snow.

The precipitation will mainly fall as sleet and snow away from the south and southwest, with some significant accumulations expected. Lowest temperatures are expected to be around -2° to 1°.

There will be treacherous conditions with some significant accumulations of lying snow along with widespread severe frost and ice.