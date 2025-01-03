New electric vehicle (EV) registrations have dropped by almost a quarter over the past year according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

So far this year, 17,168 new electric cars have been registered representing a 24.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2023 when 22,653 electric cars were registered.

This is despite 516 new electric cars being registered in November 2024, a 59.3% increase on the 324 registrations in November 2023.

New vehicle registrations

SIMI released its official 242 new vehicle registrations statistics for November.

New car registrations for the month of November were up 22% (1,123) when compared to November 2023 (921). Registrations year to date (up to November) were down 1% (120,783) on the same period last year (122,055).



Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) declined by 30% (537) compared to November last year (767). Year to date LCVs are up 6.9% (30,700). HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) registrations are down 20.0% (96) in comparison to November 2023 (120). Year to date HGVs are up 8.8% (2,849).

Imported used cars have seen a 2.4% (4,964) rise in November 2024, when compared to November 2023 (4,846). Year-to-date imports are up 23.5% (58,410) on 2023 (47,307).

In the new car market share by engine type for 2024, petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 30.38% followed by diesel at 22.86%, then hybrid (petrol electric) at 20.95%, electric at 14.21%, and plug-in electric hybrid at 10.05%.

SIMI director general, Brian Cooke said: “In November new car registrations increased by 22% when compared to the same month last year. Despite this increase, year-to-date registrations are down by 1%.

“Both light and heavy commercial vehicle registrations saw a decline in sales for November, but activity year to date remains ahead for the commercial fleets.

“The new electric car market, following nine months of decline, saw some improvement in November, with 516 new electric cars registered, representing a 59% increase from November 2023.

“However, year to date EV registrations are 24% lower than 2023. Hopefully, we are starting to turn a corner for electric vehicles following a very challenging year,” he added.

The SIMI has said that new Programme for Government must include increased support for electric vehicles, strong investment in incentives and the charging infrastructure.

“As we approach the final few weeks of 2024, the industry’s focus is now firmly on its key selling period at the start of 2025 with generous incentives for customers to buy new cars across all brands and all market segments, members are hopeful for the busy start to 2025,” Cooke said.

Electric vehicle registrations by county

County 2024 units 2023 units % change 2024 % share 2023 % share Carlow 129 212 -39.15 0.75 0.94 Cavan 82 162 -49.38 0.48 0.72 Clare 232 421 -44.89 1.35 1.86 Cork 1582 2309 -31.49 9.21 10.19 Donegal 204 304 -32.89 1.19 1.34 Dublin 8901 10866 -18.08 51.85 47.97 Galway 499 822 -39.29 2.91 3.63 Kerry 210 310 -32.26 1.22 1.37 Kildare 1008 1253 -19.55 5.87 5.53 Kilkenny 231 276 -16.3 1.35 1.22 Laois 167 213 -21.6 0.97 0.94 Leitrim 32 58 -44.83 0.19 0.26 Limerick 439 588 -25.34 2.56 2.6 Longford 48 71 -32.39 0.28 0.31 Louth 338 453 -25.39 1.97 2 Mayo 141 247 -42.91 0.82 1.09 Meath 714 1036 -31.08 4.16 4.57 Monaghan 65 97 -32.99 0.38 0.43 Offaly 117 167 -29.94 0.68 0.74 Roscommon 86 123 -30.08 0.5 0.54 Sligo 97 183 -46.99 0.57 0.81 Tipperary 212 376 -43.62 1.23 1.66 Waterford 368 416 -11.54 2.14 1.84 Westmeath 193 275 -29.82 1.12 1.21 Wexford 427 513 -16.76 2.49 2.26 Wicklow 646 902 -28.38 3.76 3.98 New electric car registrations by county 2024

(January-November). Source SIMI via BeepBeep

The five top selling EV brands in 2024 were:

Tesla; Volkswagen; KIA; Hyundai; BYD.

The five top selling EV models in 2024 were:

Volkswagen ID.4;

Tesla Model, 3;

Tesla Model Y;

KIA EV6;

Hyundai KONA.

Meanwhile, the top selling new car brands 2024 were: Toyota; Volkswagen; Skoda; Hyundai; KIA.