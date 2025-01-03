The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Friday, January 3) announced the successful applicants to a call for innovative proposals to maximise the return to primary producers from short supply chains.

The call for applicants delivered on a number of programme for government commitments around promoting short supply chains and premium sustainable markets closer to home for Irish producers.

The maximum amount of grant aid available under the call is €150,000 per project.

Commenting on the call for proposals, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “Short supply chains bolster local economies and also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing transportation emissions.

“Shortening the distance from farm to fork has real potential to foster greater connection between consumers and producers, and a greater appreciation of where our food comes from and the work that goes into producing it.“

There were over 90 applicants in total for the call, with 16 announced as successful projects. These projects will benefit from the funding over the next two years. The projects include the following:

GroupProject nameDescriptionFunding
FoodCloudFoodCloud Hub and Host ProjectEnhance retail and hubs solutions further by redistributing as much food as possible€75,000
Limerick Community GroceryBringing Organic HomeShowcase organic food in an day care setting using a pop-up approach€40,000
ForoigeAssumpta Park Green, Youth Educational Urban Forest, Community Garden and Nature Play AreaDevelop public green space in Assumpta park Newcastle West for food growing and biodiversity€1,500
Feighcullen FarmsAutomation of on- farm poultry abattoirTo automate the abattoir to expand business and offer facilities to other organic producers€120,000
Street Feast CLGOur Shared PlateSupports neighbourhoods to grow, cook and eat together€100,000
Transition Town KinsaleKinsale Sustainable Community GardenTo establish a community garden that will also serve as a knowledge hub€90,000
Comharchumann Forbartha MhúscraíMeitheal Orgánach MhúscraíAfarmer led group intent on making organic hill sheep farming work for their area€40,000
Bia Dingle (Corca Dhuibhne Food Network)Bia Dingle MarketplaceEstablishment of an all year round
 Bia Dingle marketplace		€40,000
West Limerick ResourcesLaying the foundations for a Mid-West Bio DistrictPrepare the foundations for the formation of a Mid-West Bio-district€104,000
Spraoi agus Spórt Supervalu SCLocal RootsEstablish a Local Growers Network, Supplier Market, and Social Supermarket€120,000
Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-opGrowing Ireland’s Organic Dairy SectorSupporting Ireland’s goal to increase organic sales€60,000
BRILL Family Resource CentreWaterford Farmers Market and Family FarmDevelop community allotments and a farmers market€16,000
Green Skibbereen CECAS Myross Wood HouseIthir – Community Garden and ShopEstablish a Community Produce Shop€40,000
Newbard Farm Cooladalane LowerMeat processing facilityConsultation phase for multi species meat processing facility€24,000
Cloughjordan Community Farm North Tipperary Green Enterprise ParkNorth Tipperary Online Farmers’ MarketTo expand North Tipperary Online Farmers’ Market to Nenagh€16,000
Derrybeg Farm CSAModel for Sustainable Organic Food ProductionBuilding a new model for sustainable organic vegetable production€20,000
Source: DAFM

Minister Hackett said that the successful projects are “diverse”, ranging from community allotments and markets to supporting the redistribution of food and reducing waste.

“We will also see the foundations laid for Ireland’s first ever biodistrict as a result of this funding, and I am looking forward to seeing these projects deliver meaningful results and impetus for change over the next two years,” Minister Hackett said.

