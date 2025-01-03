The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Friday, January 3) announced the successful applicants to a call for innovative proposals to maximise the return to primary producers from short supply chains.

The call for applicants delivered on a number of programme for government commitments around promoting short supply chains and premium sustainable markets closer to home for Irish producers.

The maximum amount of grant aid available under the call is €150,000 per project.

Commenting on the call for proposals, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “Short supply chains bolster local economies and also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing transportation emissions.

“Shortening the distance from farm to fork has real potential to foster greater connection between consumers and producers, and a greater appreciation of where our food comes from and the work that goes into producing it.“

There were over 90 applicants in total for the call, with 16 announced as successful projects. These projects will benefit from the funding over the next two years. The projects include the following: Group Project name Description Funding FoodCloud FoodCloud Hub and Host Project Enhance retail and hubs solutions further by redistributing as much food as possible €75,000 Limerick Community Grocery Bringing Organic Home Showcase organic food in an day care setting using a pop-up approach €40,000 Foroige Assumpta Park Green, Youth Educational Urban Forest, Community Garden and Nature Play Area Develop public green space in Assumpta park Newcastle West for food growing and biodiversity €1,500 Feighcullen Farms Automation of on- farm poultry abattoir To automate the abattoir to expand business and offer facilities to other organic producers €120,000 Street Feast CLG Our Shared Plate Supports neighbourhoods to grow, cook and eat together €100,000 Transition Town Kinsale Kinsale Sustainable Community Garden To establish a community garden that will also serve as a knowledge hub €90,000 Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí Meitheal Orgánach Mhúscraí Afarmer led group intent on making organic hill sheep farming work for their area €40,000 Bia Dingle (Corca Dhuibhne Food Network) Bia Dingle Marketplace Establishment of an all year round

Bia Dingle marketplace €40,000 West Limerick Resources Laying the foundations for a Mid-West Bio District Prepare the foundations for the formation of a Mid-West Bio-district €104,000 Spraoi agus Spórt Supervalu SC Local Roots Establish a Local Growers Network, Supplier Market, and Social Supermarket €120,000 Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-op Growing Ireland’s Organic Dairy Sector Supporting Ireland’s goal to increase organic sales €60,000 BRILL Family Resource Centre Waterford Farmers Market and Family Farm Develop community allotments and a farmers market €16,000 Green Skibbereen CECAS Myross Wood House Ithir – Community Garden and Shop Establish a Community Produce Shop €40,000 Newbard Farm Cooladalane Lower Meat processing facility Consultation phase for multi species meat processing facility €24,000 Cloughjordan Community Farm North Tipperary Green Enterprise Park North Tipperary Online Farmers’ Market To expand North Tipperary Online Farmers’ Market to Nenagh €16,000 Derrybeg Farm CSA Model for Sustainable Organic Food Production Building a new model for sustainable organic vegetable production €20,000 Source: DAFM

Minister Hackett said that the successful projects are “diverse”, ranging from community allotments and markets to supporting the redistribution of food and reducing waste.

“We will also see the foundations laid for Ireland’s first ever biodistrict as a result of this funding, and I am looking forward to seeing these projects deliver meaningful results and impetus for change over the next two years,” Minister Hackett said.