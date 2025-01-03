Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy has died following a quad bike incident yesterday (Thursday, January 2) in Co. Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a call about the incident on the Low Road at Killeavy near Newry in south Armagh.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he later passed away. Investigations to establish the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing by the PSNI.

Inspector Cherith Adair said that the road which was closed, has since reopened today. The PSNI has appealed to the public for information to help investigations.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with enquiries has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 785 02/01/25.

Quad incident

Separately, following a quad incident in Co. Derry in June 24, 2024, £50,650 has been raised in various fundraising events for the charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The Annual Alan Smyth Memorial Charity Quiz, which was held on November 16 in the Third Tree RSC, Garvagh, raised £2500 in aid of Air Ambulance NI to commemorate the teenager involved in the incident.

Moneydig Young Conquerors flute band organised a 24-mile sponsored walk on October 12 from Ballyronan to Garvagh, which raised an additional £ 10,000 for the charity.

Previously, the local Burnfoot Community Hub in Co. Derry, rallied together to arrange a tractor run which helped raise over £32,000 in donations for the charity, following the tragedy.

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, operating seven days a week, 12 hours each day, 365 days a year.