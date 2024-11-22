£50,650 has been raised in various fundraising events for the charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (NI), in memory of 14 year old Isaac Roxborough, a farming enthusiast and a keen musician, who died in a quad bike accident on June 24, 2024, in Co. Derry.

The Annual Alan Smyth Memorial Charity Quiz, which was held on November 16 in the Third Tree RSC, Garvagh, raised £2500 in aid of Air Ambulance NI to commemorate the teenager.

Moneydig Young Conquerors flute band organised a 24-mile sponsored walk on October 12 from Ballyronan to Garvagh, which raised an additional £ 10,000 for the charity in honour of Isaac, who was a member of the band since he was a young boy up until his untimely death.

One of the event organisers, Garie Grissam, said: “We wanted to do something to show our support to the Roxborough family, and to remember Isaac, not only as a member of the band, but as a friend and member of the Moneydig family.

“Safe to say the Moneydig Young Conquerors, truly conquered the 24-mile walk and done Isaac proud – thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event.”

Burnfoot Store, which is where Isaac’s mother, Katrina Roxborough, was working the day she received the tragic news of her son’s accident, raised a total of £6,850.25 from their raffle, which offered an array of prizes including, heating oil and coal donated by local companies.

Previously, the local Burnfoot Community Hub in Co. Derry, rallied together to arrange a tractor run which helped raise over £32,000 in donations for the charity, following the tragedy.

Almost 200 tractors gathered in the village on August 30 to pay tribute to Isaac, who had a passion for tractors and enjoyed helping out on his granny’s farm.

Accident

Isaac’s family have expressed their gratitude to Air Ambulance NI for the care they provided to Isaac on the day of his accident, which included an air lift to Royal Victoria Hospital.

The family have reportedly derived a great sense of comfort knowing that the fundraising efforts made in Isaacs memory will go towards lifesaving care for others in need.

Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, Katrina Hughes, said: “All of us here are simply in awe of the Roxborough family and wider communities and how they have rallied together to support the charity in Isaac’s memory.

“What everyone has achieved over the last number of months is a true testament to the local community, and such a fitting tribute to Isaac in such tragic circumstances.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in each of these events, thank you all for supporting Air Ambulance NI.”

Air Ambulance NI

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland, operating seven days a week, 12 hours each day, 365 days a year.

It delivers urgent medical assistance to patients who are seriously ill or injured, offering emergency pre-hospital care directly at the scene with the aim of saving lives, as well as preventing loss of brain function and limb amputations.

The aircraft can reach any location in Northern Ireland in a maximum of approximately 25 minutes, becoming airborne within minutes of receiving a task.

On average, the HEMS team of a doctor, paramedic and pilot are dispatched twice a day in response to serious incidents, which can include road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sports and leisure incidents, or serious medical emergencies, among others.

The charity depends on the continued generosity of the public to raise the £2.5 million in funding required to keep the service in operation annually.