Fianna Fáil has published its policy vision for agriculture and rural Ireland ahead of the 2024 General Election, in an effort to court the farmer vote.

The party said that it aims to invest €278 million in agriculture in the next five years.

This funding would entail a total payment of €350/suckler cow and €35/ewe, along with increased support to €100/calf under the Dairy Beef Scheme, if the party is returned to government.

Fianna Fáil also said that it would approve €300 million in support for the tillage sector over the course of the next five years.

The party reiterated its claim that it will introduce a new income volatility measure, which would allow a farmer to defer up to 5% of their gross receipts in any one year.

The party has also indicated that it intends to boost financial incentives for the use of genetically superior beef bulls; examine the establishment of a “one stop shop” for farmers to access emergency assistance from the government; review rates payable under the Farm Plan Scheme on designated land; and increase the rates under the Farm Assist Scheme and Rural Social Scheme by €60/week.

On environmental and sustainability issues, Fianna Fáil said it would ensure that the agriculture sector is supported through the national Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

The party has also committed that all restoration measures under the Nature Restoration Law will be voluntary.

The party’s agriculture policy said that the party would introduce a ‘Climate Data-Use Performance Payment’ that financially rewards farmers for delivery on emissions reductions and biodiversity actions.

The plan also includes a new ‘Emergency Weather and Flood Damage Scheme’ for farms.

Fianna Fáil said it would work at EU level to reject any proposals to reduce the budget for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP); and would negotiate for CAP payments that are straightforward, with less red tape, and that are more “balanced and proportionate”.

The party said it would also work to secure funding outside of CAP for environmental actions.

The policy plan also commits the party to arguing for a farm retirement scheme to be included in the next CAP.

The plan went on to say that Fianna Fáil would aim to give An Rialálaí Agraibhia (the Agri-Food Regulator) more powers to compel businesses to share price and market information.

On farm succession, the party said it wants to set up a national programme to provide advice and assistance on succession issues; and that it would amend the Fair Deal Scheme to ensure it does not hinder succession planning.

Fianna Fáil also said it would “continue to support” those farmers known as “forgotten farmers”.

The party said it would look to protect the Nitrates Derogation at European level, and ensure that the water quality measures taken by farmers are properly resourced with one-to-one support. It would also look to create a permanent ‘Farming for Water’ scheme.

Turning to rural issues, the party said its plan entails a new rural communities initiative to “invigorate community development”; as well as 1,500 more GPs and full national coverage for GPs on call.

Fianna Fáil’s rural plan also includes a new €13 million small schools initiative to support schools with four teachers or less; and support for remote working with a focus on “balanced regional development” so rural communities have access to “high-quality, well-paid jobs”.

The party also said it would protect the right to build housing in rural areas where there is a clear social or economic need.

On rural crime, Fianna Fáil said it would establish a dedicated rural crime unit within the Gardaí, and would expand Operation Rototiller – which saw success in fighting criminal gangs in Co. Tipperary – nationwide.

Commenting on these policy pledges, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “If returned to government we will ensure that Irish farming families are not scapegoated by climate action. We will continue to fight hard to retain the nitrates derogation as a national priority and we will increase direct supports to farmers’ incomes.

“Fianna Fáil believes in the future of Irish agriculture and rural Ireland; believes we can achieve our environmental objectives while growing the agri-food sector; and is committed to making sure that farming remains a vital part of Ireland’s society and economy.”

On the rural aspects of the party’s policies, Minister for Education Norma Foley said: “A key part of our vision is a new €13 million Small Schools Initiative to support our schools with four teachers or less. Small schools are the lifeblood of any rural community.

“We will also reduce the pupil:teacher ratio to 19:1, which will provide significant assistance to small schools and expand the school transport service to include 100,000 students by 2030,” Minister Foley added.

Fianna Fáil will officially launch its agriculture and rural polices in Boyle, Co. Roscommon later today (Friday, November 22).