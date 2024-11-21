Met Éireann has upgraded its weather warning for several counties ahead of the arrival of Storm Bert tomorrow (Friday, November 22).

The national forecaster has now issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork, Galway and Kerry which will experience “intense falls of rain over a short period of time”.

The heavy rain will result in possible surface and river flooding, along with very difficult travelling conditions.

The warning will come into effect from midnight on Friday and will remain in place until 10:00a.m on Saturday (November 23).

Met Éireann

Earlier today, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country as Storm Bert is expected to bring very strong southeast to south winds coupled with heavy rain.

The warning which will be valid from 10:00p.m on Friday (November 22) until 12:00p.m on Saturday (November 23).

The storm may lead to localised flooding, travel disruption and fallen trees.

Heavy rain will sweep across the country on Friday night and into Saturday morning Source: Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that small upland and urban catchments are at the greatest risk of flooding, particularly in the southwest and west, as the heavy and prolonged rainfall will fall on already saturated or waterlogged soil.

Storm Bert will displace the recent cold Artic airmass which has seen some counties dealing with significant snowfall.

The very strong winds and heavy rain will track northeastwards over the country on Friday night.

The second named storm of the season is expected to continue to dominate our weather through the weekend and into early next week.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rain, snow and wind warnings for Northern Ireland.

It said that Storm Bert will bring a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday which may cause some disruption.