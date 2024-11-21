The upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) aims to have a “for farmers, by farmers” agenda, with political and non-farming input to be kept to a minimum.

The AGM will be held in the Limerick Radisson, Co. Limerick on December 2, kicking off at 11:00a.m, and continuing until 4:00p.m with a range of topics up for discussion.

The association’s president, Denis Drennan said that the message he was receiving from farmers attending the area and county meetings was the need to focus on “core” farmer concerns.

“It’s time that we heard from those individuals and organisations charged with directly developing and strategising for the Irish farm sector and the wider agri-food sector,” Drennan said.

The day will begin with minutes, matters arising, statement of accounts, and appointment of an auditor. From there, chief executive of Ornua, Conor Galvin will speak about the dairy market outlook.

Galvin will look at whether dairy will “see the recent rally carry through” to “peak production” in 2025 and beyond. He will also discuss Ornua’s plans in the event of the introduction of the tariffs threatened by the incoming Trump administration.

Resolutions will then be discussed from 12:30p.m, followed by dinner at 1:00p.m, and an address by the preseident, Dennis Drennan at 2:00p.m.

From there, secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Brendan Glesson will address attendees in relation to key policy issues up to 2030.

He will outline what the department believes will be the key policy changes facing Irish farmers over the next six years.

Chief executive of Bord Bia, Jim O’Toole will also be present on the night to answer questions about the efficacy and relevance of Bord Bia’s schemes.

The ICMSA have urged members to travel if possible an join the AGM to participate in the question and answer setting.