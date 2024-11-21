Teagasc has issued a public procurement tender to purchase new, unused electric vehicles for transporting passengers.

The request for tender by the agricultural advisory and education authority was issued on November 15, and the closing date for completed responses from interested sellers is December 3, at 2:00p.m.

The cars must be supplied by December 23, and any queries on the tender, should be submitted by November 26, at 2:00p.m.

The initial contract is for the potential supply of three vehicles, subject to budget.

The fixed-price contract will include an optional drawdawn mechanism for up to an additional three units, if the requirements arises, through the agreement with the chosen supplier. The agreement will be in place for two years.

Teagasc is seeking vehicles across two ‘lots’, with the difference between the lots being the battery capacity. Lot 1 requires a battery capacity of 60kw to 70kw, and Lot 2 requires a battery capacity over 70kw.

Apart from that, the vehicles must be saloon or SUV body type and must be white in colour.

They must also have a satellite navigation system with a colour display; a 12v power outlet; and a large media display screen.

The tender states that Teagasc may, at its discretion, consider vehicles that deviate from these specifications.

The tender requires that the vehicles supplied must be new, unused and fully electric.

The suppliers must also provide a formal warranty procedure, and tenders will be scored on the duration of warranty offered.

Applicants to the tender may provide a servicing agreement for the first three standard services, which Teagasc would utilise at its discretion.

A breakdown recovery service should also be available, as the vehicle would be used outside of normal working hours.

In the case of chargeable work for accident damage, the tenderer will be required to supply all spare parts and replacement components required to repair vehicles. Parts fitted should be to the original manufacturer’s specifications.

The tenderer is also required to ensure that they meet all health and safety requirements when completing chargeable work, and they will be required to obtain Teagasc’s approval prior to starting any chargeable work.