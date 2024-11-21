Dogs Trust is calling on the Irish government to give dogs the “greatest gift” this Christmas and appoint a junior minister with responsibility for dog welfare and control.

The charity has launched a petition and is urging the public to sign it and support their campaign, which aims to encourage the government.

It faced a total of 2,800 surrender requests this year and Ireland’s Dog Census revealed that 88% believe that a dedicated junior minister would provide “a more coordinated response” to dog welfare issues in Ireland.

Behaviour issues are one of the top reasons for relinquishment and can stem from poor breeding practices, irresponsible dog ownership and a myriad of issues that require a holistic view to solve, according to the charity.

Currently, policy and legislation for the welfare, breeding, selling and supplying, control and traceability of dogs falls between multiple government departments.

“Without one person having sole responsibility for all areas of dog welfare, including enforcing and resourcing legislation, our canine companions can sadly fall through the cracks,” Dogs Trust stated.

The request for a junior minister of animal welfare and control is one of five key areas of focus that Dogs Trust has called on the government for. The other calls include:

To end “cruel breeding practices” through ensuring that anyone breeding, selling, or transferring the ownership of a puppy or litter of puppies is registered and licensed;

To create a new government-held database which would have information on every touchpoint in a dog’s life – for example, their parentage, breeder, microchipping, licensing and details of dog-related incidents;

Improve dog control and public safety by creating a long-term strategy;

Encourage landlords and letting agencies to accept dogs so that more dogs can remain with their family, reducing surrenders to pounds and rescues.

The charity also shared the story of a recently rescued one-year-old Bichon Frise, Dora, who arrived at Dogs Trust heavily pregnant, traumatised and terrified of people after being rescued from a puppy farm.

It took the charity hours of work to build up their trust with Dora and find her puppies, which were born with “the worst deformities”, forever homes. Image source: Dogs Trust

Executive director of Dogs Trust Ireland, Suzie Carley said: “It breaks our hearts to think of what vulnerable dogs like Dora and her puppies have been through but sadly they are not alone.

“We hear stories daily of dogs who are bred with no thought to their welfare and are struggling with behaviour issues because of a myriad of complex reasons.”

“Currently there is no single person with full responsibility for dog welfare and control. With a new government due to form there is a real opportunity for transformational change,” Carley said.