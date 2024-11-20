Agriland Media has received a total of five nominations for the 2024 AgriGuild Awards which will take place next week.

The biennial awards, hosted by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, recognise journalists for their outstanding work in national and regional media, along with consultants in the communications sector, across nine different categories.

Agriland secured nominations in four categories in the shortlist which was revealed today (Wednesday, November 20).

The list of nominations are as follows:

The AgriGuild Awards 2024, sponsored by FBD, will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.

This year’s judging panel is chaired by former RTE Radio editor Tom McGuire, who is joined by Maeve Dineen (communications consultant and former journalist), Joe Healy (former Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president and chair of the Agri-Food Regulator), Michele Filippi (PR consultant) and Anne-Marie Butler (Head of Education, Teagasc).

In addition to cash prizes for each category winner, a prized bronze trophy, ‘The Bull’, will be presented to the category winner whose exceptional merit will be recognised by the adjudicating panel.

Commenting on the shortlist, chair of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, Stella Meehan said:

“The quality and calibre of agricultural journalism throughout the island of Ireland has been suitably recognised by this year’s shortlist.

“The diversity of entries has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to celebrating the best of agri-media at the awards ceremony on November 28. We are, as always, grateful to FBD for its continuing support of these prestigious awards.”

The Guild of Agricultural Journalists supports journalists, editors, public relations and marketing professionals in the agri-media sector to network, inspire, inform and learn.