Border counties faced the highest hike in house prices outside of Dublin over the last year to September 2024, according to statistics released today (Wednesday, November 20) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The prices for counties on the border increased by 15.3%, including the following areas: Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo.

House prices around Ireland (excluding Dublin) year over year to the month of September are up 9.4% overall, with prices in the capital recording double digit growth of 10.8% over the same period.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to September 2024 was €346,000.

The lowest median price paid for a home was €175,000 in Co. Longford, while the highest was €637,500 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Co. Dublin.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to September 2024 was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of €716,000, while H23 ‘Clones’ had the least expensive price of €135,000.”

Auctioneera estate agency director and senior property negotiator, Robert Gardiner said that buyers are “feeling the heat” of the property market.

“Price growth being in double-digit territory as per the data today is yet more bad news for those looking to get on the property ladder.

“Underlying the high property prices is the lack of supply of properties. Demand is massive, with attendances at viewings across the country consistently busy,” Gardiner said.

The national index has now reached the value of 187.2, which is 14.4% above its highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007, according to the CSO.

Dublin residential property prices are 2.8% higher than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 14.9% higher than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 155.1% from their trough in early 2013, while Dublin residential property prices have risen by 154.5% from their February 2012 low.