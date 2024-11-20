The number of people employed in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 stood at 112,900, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

That represents a decrease of 1,800 people or 1.5% in the labour force in the sector when compared with the same period last year (114,700).

However, it should be noted that the number employed in the sector has increased from the figure of 104,700 recorded in Q2 2024.

The labour force in the sector is now at the same level it was in final three months of last year.

The latest data shows that 96,500 males and 16,400 females were employed in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector in Q3 2024.

During the same period last year (Q3 2023), the sector employed 97,300 males and 17,400 females.

CSO

The Labour Force Survey Quarter 3 2024 report, published today (Wednesday, November 20), shows that the overall number of people aged 15-89 years in employment increased by 98,600 or 3.7% to 2,794,800 people in the 12 months to Q3 2024.

The number of people aged 15-74 years who were unemployed in Q3 2024 stood at 129,500, with an associated unemployment rate of 4.5%.

There were 27,100 people in long-term unemployment (unemployed for 12 months or longer) in Q3 2024, 4,200 fewer people than Q3 2023.

The estimated total number of hours worked per week in Q3 2024 increased by 2.4 million hours or 2.9% on Q3 2023 figures to 85.9 million hours.

Commenting on the report, Colin Hanley, statistician in the CSO Labour Market and Earnings Division, said:

“An estimated 585,700 (21.0%) of those in employment worked part-time, and 127,500 (21.8%) of those in part-time employment were classified as underemployed meaning that they would like to work more hours for more pay.

“In the 12 months to Q3 2024, those aged 35-44 years had the highest employment rate at 85.6%, down from the 84.2% recorded a year previously. The lowest employment rate by age was observed in the 15-19-year-old cohort at 30.8%.

“The largest annual increase in employment rate was observed in the 20-24-year-old group, which was up 3.1 percentage points to 73.5%.

“The largest increase in employment by economic sector were in professional, scientific and technical activities, which increased by 21,400 people. The largest decrease in employment was in administrative and support service activities (down 8,300).”



