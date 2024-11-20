Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for snow and ice for five counties in Munster, with significant snowfall accumulations expected.

The warning, which applies to counties Clare; Cork; Limerick; Tipperary and Waterford, will come into effect from midnight tonight until 12:00p.m on Thursday (November 21).

The national forecaster said that there will be the potential for very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, disruption and delays to public transport, difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

A Status Yellow weather warning has also been issued for snow and ice in 14 counties across the country for overnight and into tomorrow.

This warning, which will be valid from 9:00p.m tonight until 12:00p.m on Thursday, currently applies to Carlow; Clare; Cork; Galway; Kerry; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Limerick; Offaly; Tipperary; Waterford; Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann said that snowfall accumulations are expected in these counties, which will lead to potentially hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and animal welfare issues.

Snow

Met Éireann has said that the cold conditions will persist through the rest of the working week with sharp frosts developing during the nights.

Milder air is then forecast to move in from the southwest towards the weekend.

Overall, mean air temperatures will likely be between 4° and 10°, which is 1° or 2° below average for most areas at this time of the year. The cold snap will also see soil temperatures decrease.

Met Éireann said that well and moderately drained soils are currently saturated or waterlogged with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) of -10 to 0mm. There will be limited drying in the coming days and with rain and showers through the week.



