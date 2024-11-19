As the cold snap takes hold across the country, Met Éireann has issued a fresh Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Munster.

The warning, which currently applies to counties Clare; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary and Waterford, is due to be in place from 4:00a.m until 12:00p.m on Thursday (November 21).

The national meteorological service said that there will be accumulations of snow in these areas which will lead to poor visibility and dangerous travelling conditions.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland, which will result in widespread frost and icy stretches, is due to run from 8:00p.m on Wednesday until 10:00a.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice for the entire country will come into force from 8:00p.m tonight (Tuesday, November 19).

Met Éireann said that conditions will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches, leading to hazardous conditions on roads and paths and some travel disruption.

This warning is due to remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow with local authority crews across the country treating main roads with grit and salt overnight.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland where there will be wintry showers and icy surfaces this evening, overnight into Wednesday morning.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road users to prepare for wintry hazards in the coming days.

The authority said that drivers and other road users should expect to encounter dangerous conditions with the potential of reduced visibility and should exercise particular caution on untreated road surfaces.

Road users are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys.

The RSA said that drivers should remove all snow and ice from their vehicle before commencing a journey, as snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking.

Drivers should also clear windows and mirrors before they set out, using a screen scraper and de-icer, but not hot water as it can crack the glass.

In the wintry conditions, drivers should slow down, use all controls delicately, and leave extra distance from the vehicle in front.

The RSA advises pedestrians to wear appropriate footwear, and to walk on the footpath if there is one, or, if there isn’t, walk on the right-hand side of the road facing the traffic.

Pedestrians should also wear bright clothing and should consider wearing high-visibility material.

Cyclists and motorcyclists are advised not to travel in snowy conditions if possible, and should also ensure they keep themselves visible.