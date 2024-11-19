Farmers across France took to the streets last night (Monday, November 18) and today (Tuesday, November 19) to contest the Mercosur Agreement, which protesters fear could potentially be ratified this week following the meeting of world leaders at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Thousands of farmers gathered in force at approximately 80 protests held nationwide, which were organised by the two primary farming organisations in the country, FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs (Young Farmers).

Protesters lit bonfires, covered road signs and spray painted roads with anti-Mercosur rhetoric, blocked roundabouts with tractors and congregated at regional government bearing posters to demonstrate their anger at the proposed trade deal, which they consider a direct threat to their livelihoods. Source: FNSEA socials

The Mercosur trade deal would enable free trade between the EU and the South American economic alliance, which includes Brazil; Argentina; Paraguay; Uruguay and Bolivia.

An initial draft agreement concerning was reached by stakeholders in 2019, but was later overturned due to opposition from European farmers, environmental organisations and some European governments, and the French government, which is leading the charge.

President Emmanual Macron said: “I want to reassure all our farmers: We will not give up our food sovereignty. France will not support the EU-Mercosur agreement in its current version.”

French Minister for Agriculture, Annie Genevard added: “Regarding Mercosur, I have said it on several occasions – this draft agreement is unacceptable.

“It would jeopardise the competitiveness of our agricultural businesses and does not respect Europe’s commitments in terms of environmental protection.”

However, French farmers do not believe their government is lobbying effectively on their behalf during the trade agreement negotiations, which if successful, would prove to be the largest trade agreement to have ever been made with EU bloc.

The trade agreement, in their opinion, will lead to unfair competition due to the influx of duty free agricultural imports from South America, which would not be subject to the same strict rules and protocols pertaining to environmental, food safety, phytosanitary and animal welfare standards.

These cheaper produce would therefore have an unfair advantage on the EU market, reducing the competitivity of indigenous goods as a result.

President of FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, said: “The question is not that of trading – we want fair trade. We do not want imported agriculture that does not apply our standard standards.”

The agriculture sector is already suffering the impacts of market volatility, increased costs of productions and more extreme weather events, and French farmers believe the Mercosur agreement will only serve to compound what already has been a challenging year for the sector.

President Macron’s government has attempted to ease financial burdens on the sector through new provisions announced in February 2024, which include cash flow loans of up to €75,000 and guaranteeing commercial bank loans of up to €200,000 for farms experiencing difficulties.

However, farm organisations have demanded more structural changes to boost the flailing industry, which they said, must begin with farm gate prices, if farmers are to continue producing to ensure French food security. Source: Jeunes Agriculteurs socials

Secretary general of Jeunes Agriculteurs, Quentin Le Guillous, said:

“We can not hope for generational renewal by promising young people aid because we have authorised imports with Mercosur. This agreement will bring in goods produced under conditions that we do not want.”

“It is shocking that we [farmers] are expected to improve our quality standards, while importing from countries that do not respect these same standards,” member of the board of Jeunes Agriculteurs, Julien Rouger said.

Further protests are scheduled to take place again tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20).