Carbery has today (Tuesday, November 19), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for October supplies.

The processor said it increased its base milk price for October by 1c/L, excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 51.75c/L.

This is inclusive of VAT, a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus and the FutureProof sustainability bonus, both excluding VAT.

“Prices continue to be supported by current dairy market performance, particularly in butter and cheese, while demand is steady.

“Carbery will continue to monitor markets closely in order to maximise returns for our shareholders,” a spokesperson for Carbery said.

October milk price

Meanwhile, Dairygold increased its milk price by 1c/L to 49c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

The October milk price equates to an average farm gate milk price of 65.2c/L, based on the average October 2024 milk solids achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Kerry Dairy Ireland, the dairy division of Kerry Group, will pay 48.5c/L, including VAT, for milk supplied in October at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This marks another increase in milk price for Kerry suppliers; up from 47.75c/L in September, 45.25c/L in August, and 44c/L in July.

Lakeland Dairies will pay a base price of 49.6c/L at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein in the republic, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment. The base price has increased by 0.6c/L from September.