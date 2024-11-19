Ireland’s top universities are set to face-off at the semi-final and final stages of this year’s prestigious Great Agri-Food Debate (GAFD) on Thursday, November 28 at South East Technological University (SETU) Waterford.

This is the ninth year of the Great Agri-Food Debate, which is organised by Dawn Meats and co-sponsored with McDonald’s.

Throughout the event, teams are challenged to debate topical issues relevant to the agri-food industry, consumers and communities, which has become a calendar moment each year for students studying agriculture related subjects.

Great Agri-Food Debate

Teams from four universities progressed to the semi-final stage this year – SETU Waterford, University College Cork (UCC), University College Dublin (UCD) and the Antrim-based College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

The four were judged as the highest scoring in the opening rounds of this year’s competition, which were held virtually.

Teams from across Ireland and the UK entered the highly popular competition this year including teams from Scotland’s Rural College in Edinburgh (SRUC) and Harper Adams University in Shropshire, England.

In the first semi-final on November 28, CAFRE and UCD will debate the motion that ‘The carnivore diet is an effective solution to modern health issues caused by processed foods’. CAFRE will propose with UCD opposing.

The second semi-final will call on reigning champions SETU Waterford and UCC to debate the motion that ‘Regulatory climate change polices are driving a wedge between consumers and farmers’. SETU Waterford will propose with UCC opposing.

The virtual judging panels for the debate heats included Brian Hyland, group technical and food safety director at Dawn Meats Group; Sarah Haire, group agricultural director at Dawn Meats / Dunbia; Ronan Clinton, assurance partner, EY; Nicholas Saphir, chair, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) UK; Gareth Magee, director, corporate banking at Bank of Ireland and Nick Allen, CEO, British Meat Processors’ Association (BMPA).

Group development manager, Dawn Meats Paul Nolan moderated all virtual debate heats.

To reach the semi-final, SETU defeated a team from SRUC, impressing the judges while proposing the motion that ‘Intensive global animal protein production is to blame for antimicrobial resistance’.

Nagore Cuartango, representing SRUC, was awarded Best Speaker in this lively debate.

UCC defeated Harper Adams University in the second round, debating the motion, ‘A global food strategy is the way to avoid both famine and climate catastrophes in this century’. UCC team member Sarah King was awarded Best Speaker in this debate.

CAFRE and UCD both received a bye into the semi-final at the preliminary rounds.

Chief executive of Dawn Meats, Niall Browne said: “The Great Agri-Food Debate is a fantastic competition and an event we all look forward to in our company.

“Together with McDonald’s, we are thrilled to provide an outlet for the next generation of agri- leaders to take centre stage and share their knowledge of important topics in our industry.

“I’m always impressed by the high calibre of teams and discussion at each debate. I want to congratulate all the teams involved and wish them the very best of luck in the semi-final and final debates.”

The finalists will be debating for the title of Great Agri-Food Debate winners 2024 and a chance to lift the impressive GAFD trophy. Prizes for the best speaker and winning team will be presented at the live event on Thursday, November 28.