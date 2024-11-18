Despite the general feeling that all of the new machinery had been launched before the FTMTA show, Kverneland, for one, had a surprise up its sleeve in the form of a new plough.

The company has built up its leading market share through the provision of good workmanlike ploughs that appeal to the the farmer and contractor alike, so, when it replaces an old favourite with an upgraded model, it obviously feels that there is some advantage to be had by the customer.

The incoming version of its bread and butter plough range is the Kverneland 2300 S, which is replacing the much-loved ED series.

Straightforward functionality

It is not an over-sophisticated plough, indeed it is described as entry level – a reliable implement that is there in the yard when needed, rather than designed to work thousands of acres annually behind a high hp tractor. The new plough is slightly larger overall

One of the more notable changes of this latest model, is that the legs are now of the aero-flow type, that is they are oval in section and hollow, rather than made of round or square solid bar.

This is said to reduce trash accumulation by easing the flow of debris through the plough – a feature helped by the 80cm, up from 70cm, under-beam clearance – which in itself is a reflection of the fact that tractors are getting bigger and implements need to keep pace.

Kverneland reduces the stress

There is a new skim and disc mounting, with the skims being centrally adjustable, so enabling correction in height is possible for each leg, rather than individual skim, halving the work needed in the task. The new spring is broader than the old

The spring has also been modified – it is now broader and said to perform better due to this redesign and with the emphasis on producing a lightweight plough that can be easily managed by more compact tractors, so it will likely save on the overall weight.

The Kverneland 2300 S is available in three, four or five furrow versions, with the mid-range four furrow version requiring a 4,300kg lift capacity.