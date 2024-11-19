Hundreds of farmers and livestock enthusiasts from across Ireland and further afield gathered at the Showgrounds, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Monday, November 18, for day one of the 2024 Carrick Winter Fair.

The event has grown hugely in popularity over the past few years in particular, amongst young people with an interest in commercial show cattle.

Also taking place in Carrick on Shannon tonight, Tuesday, November 19 at the Landmark Hotel at 5:00p.m, is the 2024 Teagasc National Beef Conference. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Sustainable Beef Farming: Pathways to a greener future’.

Over 200 animals were exhibited at day one of the Carrick Winter Fair and over 400 heifers are entered for the weanling heifer show and sale next week.

Day one of the event (Monday, November 18) included the show and sale of all adult cattle and weanling bulls. Showing of the weanling heifers will take place on Sunday, November 24, commencing at 11:00a.m. and the sale of the weanling heifers will take place on Monday, November 25, commencing at 10:00a.m.

The top price on day one of the annual event went to Lot 44, a Belgian-Blue cross heifer. Owned by Liam and Katie Dolan from Co. Donegal, the Amoureux Hof Ter Goedmoed sired heifer sold for €18,000 to a round of applause from the crowd of onlookers ringside.

Judge Gareth Corrie picked this heifer as the overall Belgian Blue champion in the pre-sale show with an Imperial de l’Ecluse (S905) sired bull calf belonging to John Kane from Co. Longford taking the reserve title in this class.

The Overall Charolais Champion went to an entry belonging to Paul Sheridan from Co. Cavan. The Ballym Rocco (CH8169) sired commercial-bred heifer was making €2,950 in the sale ring but was unsold.

The overall Limousin champion went to Lot 27 owned by Mark Smith from Oldcastle, Co. Meath. Sired by Claddagh McCabe, this Limousin-cross heifer went on to sell for €8,000.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates from the 2024 Carrick Winter Fair.