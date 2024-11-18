The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road users to prepare for wintry hazards in the coming days as Met Éireann issues a number of weather warnings.

The authority is asking pedestrians and drivers to watch out for the hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths from today (Monday, November 18), with sleet, snow and hail expected at several points throughout the week.

After a recent prolonged spell of mild weather, road users are advised not to be caught off-guard by the sudden drop in temperatures.

Drivers and other road users should expect to encounter dangerous conditions with the potential of reduced visibility. They should also exercise particular caution on untreated road surfaces.

Snowfall accumulation are possible in counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan from 7:00p.m this evening to 8:00a.m tomorrow morning (Tuesday, November 19). The RSA is warning that this could lead to poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions in those areas.

There is also a low temperature/ice warning in place for the whole country from 8:00p.m tomorrow until 10:00a.m Wednesday (November 20), and then again from 8:00p.m Wednesday to 10:00a.m Thursday (November 21).

It will be very cold during these hours, with widespread frost and icy stretches. This may lead to hazardous condition on roads and paths, with some travel disruption.

Road users are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys.

Drivers should remove all snow and ice from their vehicle before commencing a journey, as snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking. Drivers should also clear windows and mirrors before they set out, using a screen scraper and de-icer, but not hot water as it can crack the glass.

Drivers should slow down, use all controls delicately, and leave extra distance from the vehicle in front. They should avoid over steering, harsh braking and harsh acceleration; Drivers should use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin, and select a low gear when travelling downhill, especially if through bends.

In snowy conditions, visibility will be reduced, and drivers should not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front. This can give a false sense of security and may leave insufficient space to be able to brake safely. Motorists should use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure they are seen by others (but not using them when not needed).

Drivers should watch out for vulnerable road users – such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – and allow extra space.

The RSA advises pedestrians, meanwhile, to wear appropriate footwear, and to walk on the footpath if there is one, or, if there isn’t, walk on the right-hand side of the road facing the traffic.

Pedestrians should also wear bright clothing and should consider wearing high-visibility material.

Cyclists and motorcyclists are advised not to travel in snowy conditions if possible, and should also ensure they keep themselves visible.