A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann for the whole country, coming into effect from 8:00p.m tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19).

The national forecaster has warned of very cold temperatures with widespread frost and icy stretches. The warning will remain in place until Wednesday (November 20) at 10:00a.m.

Possible impacts will include hazardous conditions on roads and paths, with some travel disruption expected.

The snow and ice warning for counties: Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan will begin this evening (Monday, November 18) until 8:00a.m on Tuesday.

Snow accumulations are possible this evening and overnight in those counties. Possible impacts include poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The UK Met Office has also issued a weather warning for snow and ice for counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

The office has warned of snow and icy surfaces leading to difficult travel conditions Monday afternoon, evening and overnight into Tuesday morning.

There will also be a Status Yellow gale warning from Roche’s Point to Valentia to Erris head valid from midnight tomorrow until 9:00a.m on Wednesday.

Low temperature forecast

The weather this week will see temperatures drop notably, with temperatures today ranging from 3° to 6° over the northern half of the country and 7° to 12° elsewhere, with light to moderate easterly or variable winds.

Rain in Munster and Connacht will spread northeastwards, becoming widespread later this afternoon. It will be heavy at times and will turn to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht this evening.

Tonight, there will be further spells of rain in all areas. Sleet and snow will affect parts of Ulster and north Connacht with accumulations possible, especially on hills. It will become dry in north Ulster by dawn with frost and ice developing.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be -1° to +5°, coldest in Ulster and Connacht, and there will be moderate easterly winds over the northern half of the country and fresh westerly winds further south.