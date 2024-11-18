The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has issued a ‘Manifesto for Animals’ ahead of the general election, urging the public to make their voices count for animal welfare.

The manifesto outlines key actions needed to advance animal welfare in Ireland.

The electorate will go to the polls to vote in public representatives for the Dáil on Friday, November 29.

The ISPCA is urging voters to select the candidates who will commit to better protection for animals in Ireland.

The ISPCA is calling on the public to have their say on what they believe the government could and should be doing better by completing a survey on its website.

ISPCA chairperson, Dr. Pete Wedderburn said: “As candidates come to your door, ask them where they stand on animal welfare.

“Our Manifesto for Animals calls for urgent changes, from ending live exports to enforcing stronger penalties for animal offenders.

“Every single voice counts and by voting with animals in mind, we can push for policies that create real change in Ireland.”

ISPCA advice to voters

Speak up when candidates canvass – when politicians ask for your vote, ask them if they support the ISPCA’s Manifesto for Animals and the ISPCA has listed some key questions to raise with candidates:

What actions will you take to improve animal welfare in Ireland?

Would you support stricter regulations on dog breeding in Ireland and more robust enforcement the Dog Breeding Establishment (DBE) Act 2010?

Would you advocate for mandatory animal welfare modules to be taught in schools?

Do you support stronger penalties for offences and strict enforcement of animal welfare laws?

What is your stance on blood sports, such as fox hunting and hare coursing

Will you support a phase-out of cages for farmed animals like laying hens?

Do you support a ban on live exports to countries with lower animal welfare standards?

Do you support increased funding for animal welfare organisations?

Share the ISPCA manifesto on social media pages – use hashtags like #GE2024, #ISPCAManifesto #VoteForAnimals, #ISPCA, #EndCruelty, to help amplify the message.

The animal welfare organisation is also asking the public to encourage friends and family to do the same and raise awareness about the need for a stronger animal welfare focus.

Dr. Wedderburn added: “While we’ve seen positive steps like banning wild animals in circuses and phasing out fur farming in Ireland, much remains to be done.

“Stronger regulations and a commitment to funding are critical if Ireland is to become a leader in animal welfare.”

The ISPCA has said that its vision is to end cruelty to animals in Ireland by preventing animal abuse and to ensure that animals enjoy a good quality of life.