An MEP has called for a “comprehensive review” of Ireland’s approach to controlling bovine tuberculosis (TB) as the number of reactors on farms continues to rise.

The latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 37,964 reactor animals were removed in the 12 months to the end of September 2024.

This compares to 25,916 reactors that were removed in the period from October 2, 2022 to October 1, 2023.

TB

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly said that the current strategies have failed to deliver results for farmers and communities.

“TB testing has been ongoing for decades in Ireland, yet we see little progress in eradicating this disease.

“It’s time we ask ourselves if this endless cycle of testing and culling is truly the best we can do.

If we took this same approach to Covid-19—testing and isolating endlessly with no strategy for resolution—it would have been unacceptable. But that’s essentially what’s happening here with TB,” the leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament said.

MEP Sean Kelly

Kelly added that he is frustrated with the impact that TB policies have on Irish farmers.

He highlighted the need to address the root causes of TB and called for a more science-driven strategy

“Farmers are seeing their herds restricted and their income affected, while neighbouring farms are caught up in the same restrictions, waiting for a clear test that may only lead to more rounds of testing. This has gone on long enough without meaningful solutions.

“We need to identify the underlying sources of infection and tackle them head-on. For example, deer populations are increasing across the country, and while they’re not the responsibility of farmers, they are affecting farm livelihoods.

“Yet, farmers are expected to bear the costs of fencing to keep deer out. Imagine if farmers allowed their cattle to roam freely—it would be unacceptable. We need fair play here,” he said.

The MEP also called for setting clear targets to end TB testing through more effective strategies.

“Let’s set a goal to end the need for continuous testing by eliminating the causes of TB transmission.

“This requires open discussion and a commitment to finding real solutions, not just repeating the same ineffective measures year after year.”

“We need a bit of ‘cop-on’ in how we handle TB. Farmers deserve policies that not only protect their livelihoods but actually work to eradicate TB for good,” he added.