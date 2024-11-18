The weather this week will see temperatures drop notably, with frost and ice in many places and snow in some areas.

Today (Monday, November 18), rain in Munster and Connacht will spread northeastwards, becoming widespread later this afternoon. It will be heavy at times and will turn to sleet or snow in parts of Ulster and north Connacht this evening.

Afternoon highest temperatures will be 3° to 6° over the northern half of the country and 7° to 12° elsewhere, with light to moderate easterly or variable winds.

A Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim from 7:00p.m tonight until 8:00a.m tomorrow.

Snowfall accumulations are possible in these counties which will make travelling conditions difficult.

Tonight, there will be further spells of rain in all areas. Sleet and snow will affect parts of Ulster and north Connacht with accumulations possible, especially on hills. It will become dry in north Ulster by dawn with frost and ice developing.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be -1° to +5°, coldest in Ulster and Connacht, and there will be moderate easterly winds over the northern half of the country and fresh westerly winds further south.

There will be falls of rain, sleet and snow early tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19), which will move southwards and turn mainly to rain and sleet and will clear to the south during the afternoon.

Sunny spells will follow with scattered, wintry showers in the north. Highest temperatures will be 3° to 6° generally and from 5° to 8° in Munster. Winds will become moderate and northerly as rain clears.

Tomorrow night will see generally dry weather in most areas, with clear spells, although wintry showers will affect northern parts of Ulster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures are expected to be -3° to +1° with frost and icy patches.

Wednesday (November 20) will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells. Frost will gradually clear, but will linger in some sheltered areas, and there will be some wintry showers, mainly in western and north parts of Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures will be 3° to 5° generally, with mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear in many parts but scattered wintry showers will continue in parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures will again be -3° to +1° with frost and icy patches and mainly light to moderate northwest or variable breezes.

On Thursday (November 21), frost and ice will again be slow to thaw, perhaps lingering all day in some parts. Many areas will experience dry and cold weather, with spells of sunshine, although scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow will affect western and northern parts. Afternoon highest values will be 2° to 5° with mostly moderate northwest winds, fresh at times near coasts.

Many areas will be dry overnight on Thursday with clear spells. Scattered wintry showers will continue to affect mainly the west and north, with a few spreading elsewhere. Lowest temperatures should be -2° to +2° with frost and icy patches. Light to moderate westerly winds, fresh at times on eastern and northern coasts.

Friday (November 22), will continue cold and mainly dry. It will be somewhat cloudier, with wintry showers in the west. Afternoon highs will be 2° to 6°, with light to moderate southwest breezes.

On Friday night, it will become wet and windy as persistent or heavy rain moves eastwards, possibly turning to sleet or snow for a time and accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds.