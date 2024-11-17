All 2024-born cattle are still at grass with supplies still in abundance on Pat Carthy’s suckler and dairy calf to beef farm in Co. Sligo.

The farm is one of the eight ABP Monitor Farms that are finishing cattle in a variety of systems and are based across the country on a range of different land types.

Calves have only got one worm dose from turn out as dung sampling had shown no dosing was needed at any other stages.

Pat has been using a Mineral lick blocks which help with the prevention of worms and Pat says he is happy with the results.

These cattle will be housed in the coming weeks and will all have the hair on their backs clipped and will be treated with a pour-on lice treatment post housing.

Cattle will also be treated for internal parasites if dung sampling results and veterinary advice deems it necessary.

All 2023-born bulls were housed in July/August and started on their finishing diet of high-quality silage, straw, and a high-maize beef blend.

The first of these bulls were slaughtered last week and performed very well with carcass weights averaging 400kg and slightly above with an average grade of U3. The remaining bulls will be slaughtered the next two weeks.

The farm has a nice cover of grass and with temperatures remaining high for the time of year, cattle are doing well.

The good covers of grass and extended grazing combined with the high temperatures, is down to Pat blanket applying 20 units of protected Urea to the land in early-September.

Suckler-bred calves were all weaned in the third week of September and cows were housed and dried off.

These suckler-bred calves all remain out and are receiving a small amount of concentrates at grass. All calves received a pneumonia vaccination and a black leg vaccine earlier in the spring.

Over 100 store lambs have been purchased at an average weight of 36kg and are thriving well. With plenty of grass on the land, and favourable grazing conditions, cattle and sheep remain content. Some of the lambs which Pat has bought in for winter grazing

To balance the diet, all calves have access to racks of ad-lib straw at grazing, this helps to keep calves’ digestive systems working effectively and is vital to Pat’s system.

Pat plans to house more stock next week as ground conditions are beginning to become more soft.

Pat will use his lambs to clean off surplus grass covers on his farm which will both benefit the lambs and leave a clean field for fresh grass to come on for next spring.