Fine Gael has made several pledges to the farming community in its General Election 2024 manifesto, covering the nitrates derogation, farm succession, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and several other areas.

The manifesto, released yesterday (Sunday, November 17) said that the party is dedicated to “establishing a renewed partnership with farmers and the agri-food sector, placing them at the heart of decision-making processes”.

“We promise to listen to the concerns of farmers and to foster an environment free from a culture of lecture and blame,” the document said.

On CAP, Fine Gael is promising to increase the CAP budget and to call for new funding streams to allow farmers meet additional requirements.

The party also said it intends to call for a simpler CAP post-2027, and a “whole farm” costing approach for environmental and climate schemes.

Other Fine Gael promises on the next CAP include: reducing red tap; assessing the impact of payment redistribution on farm viability; updating reference costs for on-farm investment schemes; and developing carbon farming.

The party also said it would “fast-track” the IT capabilities of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which has experienced a number of delays in scheme payments and related issues due to its IT capacity.

As Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said at the Macra Rally last month, the party will look to develop a comprehensive farm succession policy.

The manifesto commits the party to rolling out this policy within 100 days of the next government, during which time the party will: develop a farm mentor scheme; change tax credits for farm succession partnerships; increase supports under the Succession Planning Advice Grant; and exploring finance options for young farmers, including installation aid and low-interest loans.

Fine Gael also said it will raise the tax-free threshold for the Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT) and invest in agricultural education.

The party said it was committed to retaining the nitrates derogation, and will establish a cabinet committee on water quality – to be chaired by the Taoiseach – and increase collaboration on water testing between farmers, Teagasc and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

On farm incomes, Fine Gael made a range of promises across several sectors, some more detailed than others.

These include:

Suckler and beef – €300/cow for suckler farmers, and €100/calf as part of the dairy calf to beef action plan;

Sheep – €30/ewe, and exploring the feasibility of a scouring plant for wool to assist in the development of an Irish wool brand;

Dairy – providing access to investments on animal welfare, labour efficiency and environmental protection by reviewing costings under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS);

Pigs and poultry – target greater market access by supporting investment in animal health and welfare;

Horticulture – addressing issues on labour availability and capital investment;

Organics – achieving better market returns for organic farming;

Tillage – providing €60 million a year in support to the tillage sector and exploring processing facilities for Irish oilseed and milling wheat;

Women in agriculture – full implementation of the National Women in Agriculture Action Plan;

Income volatility – advancing the introduction of a farm income volatility scheme.

In terms of agri-food trade, Fine Gael said it would support “beneficial” free trade agreements, but that the EU-Mercosur Trade Deal, in its current form, is “not acceptable”.

The party also said it would protect live export markets and commit to the highest animal welfare standards.

Other key pledges from Fine Gael in its manifesto include: