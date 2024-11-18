The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of Dunnes Stores Irish Chicken Smoky BBQ Drumsticks due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall applies to the 500g packs with a batch code of 24 309 and a use by date of November 14, 2024.

The FSAI has advised consumers to check their freezers for the implicated batch.

The authority added that recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. The product subject to the recall. Source: FSAI

The FSAI said that retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale, while consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

People who are infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

FSAI

Earlier this month, the FSAI said that a recall notice had been issued for specific batches of “The Happy Pear” products, which contain canned chickpeas as an ingredient, due to possible presence of animal matter.

Five different products were recalled in total: Red pepper hummus, caramelised onion hummus, reduced fat hummus, hummus triple dip and Moroccan style hummus.

The specific product batch details and use by dates are as follows: