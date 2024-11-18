The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Monday, November 18) launched a competition to recruit non-executive board members.

This recruitment competition is to fill vacancies for non-executive board members of the department’s management board and two of its agencies; the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and Forest Service.

The department said that non-executive board members play an important role on these boards by bringing an external and independent perspective to support and challenge officials.

The fees payable in relation to board membership will be £554 per day (or pro-rata), plus expenses.

DAERA

Commenting on the launch of the competition, Katrina Godfrey, permanent secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, said:

“Within DAERA and its agencies, we’re passionate about the work we do. This is an exciting opportunity to play a leadership role at board level, providing advice on strategic and operational issues and scrutinising and challenging performance so that crucial public services are delivered effectively and efficiently.

“We’re particularly keen to attract people who share our commitment to public service and who can bring skills that complement and add to those already around the board table, particularly in areas such as commercial expertise, science, technology and innovation, corporate governance or talent management.”

David Reid, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, said that “the external insights and perspectives of non-executive board members adds significantly to the corporate decision-making process”.

“I would encourage anyone who considers that they meet the criteria for the posts and feel that they want to make a positive contribution to the work of the Department and its agencies to apply,” he said.

John Joe O’Boyle, Chief Executive of Forest Service, added that this is a valuable opportunity for a person to use their talents and expertise to assist the running of a public body.

“We welcome applications from any candidates who believe they have the necessary skills and enthusiasm to make a real difference to decision-making and the wider work of the boards, whether experienced or first-time non-executive board members,” he said.

The deadline for the receipt of applications is 5:00p.m on Friday, December 6, 2024.

DAERA said that it is anticipated that successful candidates will be appointed from February 2025.