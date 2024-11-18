A series of information videos for pet owners to promote increased awareness and understanding of the serious global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has been launched today (Monday, November 18).

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) launched the series with support from veterinary stakeholders to mark European Antibiotic Awareness Day and World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week.

European Antibiotic Awareness Day takes place annually on November 18, to mark the start of World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, which aims to raise awareness with regard to the global public health threat of AMR.

It’s the 1st day of World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week #WAAW. Caroline Garvan sets the scene and explains the global public health threat of #AMR and the important role of pet owners in keeping #antibiotics working. Check out the video 👇https://t.co/4PsRQvP7ns — Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) November 18, 2024

AMR is resistance of a micro-organism to a drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by that micro-organism, according to the DAFM.

Resistant micro-organisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites, are able to withstand attack by antimicrobial drugs, such as antibacterial drugs (e.g. antibiotics), antifungals, antivirals, and antimalarials.

Therefore, these standard treatments become ineffective and infections persist, increasing the risk of spread to others, according to the DAFM.

Antimicrobials are “essential” to the practice of modern medicine, enabling sophisticated medical interventions and treatments, such as chemotherapy and organ transplants, the DAFM said.

National AMR action plan

The DAFM said it continues to acknowledge the ongoing collaboration and leadership from industry stakeholders, who are working to deliver the many actions contained in Ireland’s second national action plan to address AMR.

iNAP2 2021-2025 contains a range of strategic interventions and activities across the human health, animal health and environmental sectors grouped under five strategic objectives aimed at:

Improving awareness and knowledge of AMR;

Enhancing surveillance of antibiotic resistance and antibiotic use;

Reducing the spread of infection and disease;

Optimising the use of antibiotics in human and animal health; and

Promoting research and sustainable investment in new medicines, diagnostic tools, vaccines and other interventions.

National action plans on AMR are an international commitment to member states of both the European Commission and the World Health Organisation (WHO). iNAP2 was developed following the WHO Global Action Plan on AMR.

iNAP2 is built on a One Health framework, developed and delivered jointly in collaboration with colleagues in the Department of Health and the human health sector, with support from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

One Health

The One Health concept is a worldwide strategy for expanding interdisciplinary collaborations and communications in all aspects of health care for humans, animals and the environment.

Recognising that human health, animal health and ecosystem health are inextricably linked, One Health seeks to promote, improve and defend the health and well-being of all species.

It aims to achieve these goals by enhancing cooperation and collaboration between physicians, veterinarians, other scientific health and environmental professionals, and by promoting strengths in leadership and management.

There is international consensus through the One Health initiative that tackling the global public health threat of AMR requires action across human and animal health sectors, agriculture and the wider environment.

The WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Health Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) are signatories of this consensus, the DAFM said.

At a national level, the chief medical officer (CMO) and the chief veterinary officer (CVO) of the Department of Health and the DAFM, respectively, established the National Interdepartmental Antimicrobial Resistance Consultative Committee in 2014.

The committee consists of representatives of both departments, relevant Health Service Executive (HSE) agencies, the EPA, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and other key stakeholders.