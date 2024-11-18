Shropshire-based Harper Adams University is to develop stronger links with the island of Ireland in a number of ways.

This includes the securing of enhanced Irish student numbers and the forging of new working relationships with Irish colleges and research centres.

This was the clear message expressed by Harper’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Ken Sloan, courtesy of his recent presentation to members of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland (Northern Section).

These objectives will be achieved while retaining Harper’s absolute independence as a centre of learning and research, where farming and food are concerned.

As part of this strategy for the future, Harper Adams will reach out to students who do not come from a traditional farming background, and this process is already in train.

The university is now delivering courses in the nearby town of Telford, and the very clear plan is to build on this for the future.

This will include Harper staff and graduates bringing the university’s message to schools in the widest range of locations across the UK and Ireland.

Harper Adams

According to Prof. Sloan, Harper Adams is the university for food production and technology, animal health and well-being, critically assessing the contribution made by these subject areas to sustainable, living environments for our planet’s inhabitants.

But the vice-chancellor is also keen to highlight the role played by the university in producing graduates with a comprehensive background in agricultural science.

“Harper Adams is home to a wide range of agricultural scientists who delivering the highest standards of teaching and research, where production agriculture is concerned.

“We are also committed to producing graduates who are capable of operating successfully in the widest range of working environments,” he said.

Currently, Harper Adams is home to 131 students from Ireland.

“Agriculture and food combined represents the largest industrial sector in the UK. But in many ways it is the hardest to understand.

“I believe that the industry must do more to explain its scope and significance, and, by achieving this, it should be possible to attract young people from the widest range of backgrounds into farming and food,” the professor added.

The vice-chancellor specifically referenced the disconnect that exists between consumers and their knowledge of where the food they eat comes from.

“Very few people would recognise the link between the current debate on the tax changes now impacting on agriculture in the wake of the recent UK Budget and the fundamentals of food production.

“There is a general lack of understanding amongst the general public with regard to pur food production system.

“Harper Adams University has a key role to play in addressing this issue into the future. Our job is to explain agriculture,” Prof. Sloan said.