Tipperary South independent general election candidate and outgoing TD, Mattie McGrath has issued a stark warning about the crisis facing Irish family farms.

He has called for urgent government action to support farmers and ensure that otherwise viable farms are not forced out of operation.

“Another five years of FF [Fianna Fáil], FG [Fine Gael], and the Greens would do immeasurable damage to Irish family farms,” McGrath stated.

“The recently published Teagasc National Farm Survey confirms that farm incomes plummeted dramatically in 2023. Dairy incomes dropped by 69%, tillage farm income fell by 71%, cattle farm income decreased by 14% to €12,600, and sheep farm incomes fell by 22% to just €12,500.

“Overall, the average income across all farm types plunged by a staggering 57% to just under €20,000. This starkly illustrates how the current government’s approach is decimating farm incomes and devastating rural livelihoods,” McGrath explained.

Independent candidate

The independent election candidate said that the fall in incomes comes as farmers are facing massive increases in input costs, including a 137% rise in fertiliser prices and a 30% increase in feed costs.

“The Climate Action Bill and carbon taxes have driven up the costs of farming through the roof. I stood firm against these taxes and the legislation, but all political parties in the Dáil voted these damaging measures through,” the Rural Independents leader said.

“According to Teagasc, one-third of farmers are making a loss, many are going into debt, and some are living in poverty. Only one-third of farmers are currently making a living from farming.”

McGrath has made a number of proposals regarding farming as he seeks re-election:

Fertiliser Support Grant: Introduce a grant to help farmers cope with the ‘skyrocketing’ cost of fertilisers; €15,000 REPS-style environmental scheme: Guarantee each farmer a €15,000 REPs-style payment to support sustainable farming practices; Fair Transition: Ensure that farmers are at the heart of the transition to sustainable agriculture, not treated as an afterthought. Policies must support farmers, not lecture them

“Farming is in crisis in Ireland, and I do not make that statement lightly. The figures are stark, and the reality is grim. If this were happening in any other sector, it would dominate the headlines and Dáil debates,” McGrath said.

“Farming is no longer a sustainable livelihood for most families. We need immediate action to support our farmers and secure the future of rural Ireland.

“Electing independent TDs who prioritise the concerns of farmers over the power grabs of political parties is crucial,” McGrath concluded.