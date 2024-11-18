Any person keeping pigs in Ireland must carry out the National Pig Census this week, and submit the completed census to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) by the last working day of the month.

The census must be carried out on Wednesday of this week (November 20), and the completed forms must reach the department by Friday, November 29.

An online pig census facility was introduced in 2021, with the department saying this facility has proven successful, as it allows pig keepers to submit census information directly to the Animal Identification and Movement (AMS) system.

The department has a step-by-step guide on its website outlining how to complete the census online via the Agfood portal.

The department said that pig keepers are “strongly advised” to avail of the online system in submitting their 2024 information.

According to the department, the system is “easy to use” and provides real-time information when a return is submitted successfully.

Where farmers are unable to make an online submission, paper submissions will be accepted for 2024. Paper returns should be sent to Pig Census Project, PO Box 13781, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Failure to return a completed census form is an offence, and may result in a full department inspection of the holding in question, and possible prosecution.

Pig farmers who have pigs on multiple sites must complete separate census forms for each holding.

Even if a pig keeper does not currently have pigs, the first section of the form must still be completed.

The department will continue to seek information on pig breeds as part of the census, a practice that began in 2021.

The census form is divided into four sections.

In section one, keepers are asked if there are currently any pigs on their holding and, if not, if there have been pigs on the holding in last 12 months.

If there are currently pigs on the holding, then the remaining three sections must be filled out. If not, then only section one should be completed.

If there are no pigs currently on the holding, and there haven’t been in the previous 12 months, then the herd number will be made dormant, and the keeper will have to contact their regional veterinary office to reactive their herd number if they wish to keep pigs in the future.

In section two of the census form, the keeper provides the breed and numbers of pigs for each of three types: breeding pigs (including all sows, gilts and boars); fattening pigs (at all stages including piglets); and non-production pigs (including pets).

In section three, the keeper must identify the type of herd they have from five options: elite breeding; commercial breeding: fattening; integrated (breeding and fattening on-site); or non-intensive (including ‘hobby farming’).

Finally, in section four, the keeper is asked to specify if all of their pigs are permanently housed and, if not, to specify whether some or all of their pigs have either permanent or temporary outdoor access.