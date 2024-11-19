The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that just over 4,800 farmers have applied for Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) Non-Productive Investments (NPIs).

NPIs are small-scale environmental actions available to farmers in the ACRES Co-operation (CP) stream which support nature-friendly management of farms.

NPIs are applied for on behalf of farmers by their ACRES advisor as part of a NPI – Annual Works Plan (AWP).

According to the department, completing approved NPIs allows a farmer to add to their ACRES payment by up to a maximum of €17,500 over the five-year period of their contract.

ACRES

The department confirmed to Agriland that by the extended deadline of November 4, 4,808 ACRES CP farmers applied for NPIs.

Of that total, 4,170 farmers applied in tranche 1 of ACRES and 638 applied in tranche 2.

Galway was the county with the highest number of plan submissions at 739, across both tranches, followed by Kerry; Mayo; Donegal and Leitrim

The following table provides a breakdown county-by-county of the total number of submitted AWPs and actions to be undertaken by farmers:

CountySubmitted plans (both tranches)Submitted actions (both tranches)
Carlow45409
Cavan1171,189
Clare4575,145
Cork3573,945
Donegal4904,305
Dublin26184
Galway 7398,337
Kerry6396,574
Kildare24
Kilkenny110
Laois68593
Leitrim 4714,949
Limerick2593,171
Longford218
Louth32226
Mayo 4924,376
Meath 334
Monaghan60578
Offaly1799
Roscommon77936
Sligo2041,782
Tipperary1181,237
Waterford50447
Westmeath 110
Wexford26192
Wicklow55420
Total4,80849,203
Source: DAFM

There are over 40 NPIs available for farmers to choose from covering three main areas:

  • Habitat and wildlife supports;
  • Farm infrastructure;
  • Scrub/track removal (applicable to farmers in Burren/Aran CP Zone only).

Similar to last year, the most popular NPI in 2024 was the installation of gates.

This was followed by barn owl and kestrel net boxes; sheep wire fencing; permanent electric fencing; planting trees; water troughs; bat boxes; repairing traditional stone walls; barbed wire fencing and rodenticide free rodent control.

“Based on the date of the approval letter – the participants have until the end of the following year to submit a claim for the plan. Detailed timelines are included in the specifications for individual actions,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, farmers are still awaiting approval for NPIs applied for in late 2023 under ACRES.

The department said in September that the payment system for NPIs under ACRES will not be operational until next year, and that it “regrets the delays in issuing approvals to the almost 4,300 ACRES participants who submitted NPI applications at the end of 2023”.

DAFM is aiming to issue decision letters to farmers on their 2023 NPI applications by the end of this year, and to issue letters on 2024 NPI applications in April or May of 2025, with the NPI claims and payments system to open after that.

