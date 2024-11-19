A successor is being sought to replace the current chair of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), with Nicholas Saphir standing down from the role at the end of March 2025.

Saphir was originally appointed to serve a three-year term in 2020, with his tenure being extended by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) ministers for a further two years.

He said: “I will leave my role at AHDB with the organisation very much focused on guiding levy payers through what is a significant period of change for agriculture.

“During my time as chair, AHDB has been through a rigorous process of restructure to ensure the four sectors we represent, Beef and Lamb, Cereals and Oilseeds, Dairy and Pork, are receiving high value expertise to help their businesses thrive.

“CEO Graham Wilkinson and his excellent team are committed to supporting levy payers on key issues through industry collaboration, expertise and strong, decisive leadership. Outgoing chair of AHDB, Nicholas Saphir

“Our role is important in offering insight and analysis on the changes both at home and overseas. We play a vital role in promoting and defending the domestic reputation for our produce and maintaining and developing export markets,” he added.

The outgoing chair added the the AHDB’s work on environment and sustainable land management, such as the Baselining pilot and recommendations regarding solutions for farm-level and environmental data, will place farmers and land managers where they deserve to be.

He said they should be seen as heroes not villains, in the fight against climate change and rebuilding biodiversity.

“I am proud to have been involved in helping the industry as it adapts to the challenges that lie ahead,” Saphir continued.

“The amended legislation that governs AHDB now allows us to work with other sectors, which only strengthens the impact we can have to support an industry that is vital to a safe and secure United Kingdom.”

The appointment of AHDB chair is a ministerial public appointment with a salary of £58,000/year for a minimum 104 days per year, including six board meetings.

The application deadline is midday on Friday, December 13, 2024.